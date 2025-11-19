Xbox Partner Preview to be held on Nov 20: What to expect, where to watch

Microsoft Xbox Partner Preview: What to expect

The upcoming Xbox Partner Preview will spotlight a wide range of titles currently in development across the platform’s third-party ecosystem. Xbox revealed that viewers can expect an early look at new content headed to 007 First Light.

According to the company, the showcase will also feature an extended gameplay presentation for Tides of Annihilation, the upcoming dark-fantasy action adventure game. In addition, Microsoft plans to share an updated preview of Reanimal, a new horror experience created by the developer behind Little Nightmares. These highlights will be accompanied by several other announcements covering games slated for release on Xbox consoles, Windows PC, and Xbox Game Pass.