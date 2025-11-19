Apple releases iOS 26.2 public beta 2 on iPhones: What's new, how to update

Apple has released the second public beta of the iOS 26.2 update for eligible iPhone models. This build brings many of the features Apple recently introduced in the third developer beta, which arrived earlier this week. The most notable addition is a new AirDrop capability that lets users share files with people who aren’t saved in their contacts. Beyond that, the update includes several refinements across different parts of the system.\

Apple iOS 26.2 public beta 2: What is new

According to a report from 9To5Mac, the latest iOS 26.2 public beta includes the following changes and improvements:

New AirDrop feature:

The new beta introduces a one-time AirDrop code that users can generate and share with someone who is not in their contact list. After exchanging the code, both users can send files to each other over AirDrop for up to 30 days.

The new beta introduces a one-time AirDrop code that users can generate and share with someone who is not in their contact list. After exchanging the code, both users can send files to each other over AirDrop for up to 30 days.

Those who want to review or remove shared connections can do so by navigating to Settings > General > AirDrop > "Manage Known AirDrop Contacts." Liquid Glass Level: The previous beta added a redesigned Liquid Glass–style Level view inside the Measure app. With this new build, Apple has refined the interface further to ensure that readings remain visible even at angles where the design previously obscured certain numbers. Side-button action: Apple is laying the groundwork for a new setting that will let iPhone users in Japan change what happens when they press and hold the Side Button. At present, the gesture exclusively launches Siri, but upcoming changes will allow users to set other voice assistants—such as Google Gemini or Amazon Alexa—as the default.