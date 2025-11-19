Microsoft prepares Windows for 'agentic OS' experience: Check new features

New Copilot and AI features in Windows 11
- Voice in Microsoft 365 Copilot (Available now): Users can activate Copilot hands-free with “Hey Copilot” (rolling out to Frontier soon) or via Win + C. It enables real-time, back-and-forth spoken responses across both web and work data.
- Taskbar-level AI agent controls (Coming soon in preview): Long-running agents, such as Researcher, will show status, chain-of-thought logic and progress directly on the taskbar.
- New Ask Copilot composer on the taskbar (Coming soon in preview): Lets users search, ask questions and launch agents directly through the taskbar, including tagging agents using “@”.
- File Explorer Copilot actions (Will roll out by the end of this year): Users can hover over a file in File Explorer Home and ask Copilot for summaries or context.
- Agenda view in Notification Centre (Coming to preview in December 2025): Integrates Calendar to show upcoming events and allow interactions such as joining meetings.
Accessibility improvements
- Fluid dictation for Copilot Plus PCs — available now in preview, using on-device models for faster and more natural voice typing.
- New high-definition Narrator voices using generative AI.
- Narrator personalisation, coming soon in preview, allowing users to customise verbosity and app-specific profiles using natural language.
Free AI features coming to Outlook, Word, Excel and PowerPoint
Copilot Plus PC exclusive AI features
- Improved Windows semantic search across local and Microsoft 365 cloud files: Rolling out gradually to commercial Microsoft 365 Copilot customers on Copilot Plus PCs.
- Click to Do: Lets users act on onscreen content or convert elements such as tables directly into editable formats.
- Writing Assistance with Microsoft 365 Copilot: Helps craft content with AI-powered rewrite and proofreading. It will be in preview soon and will also be available offline to Copilot Plus PC users.
- Offline email summarisation in Outlook: Rolling out to Copilot Plus PC users at the end of the month.
System-level AI agents and OS-wide intelligence
- Microsoft’s Model Context Protocol (MCP): Now in public preview, allowing AI agents to connect securely with apps, files and system tools.
- Agent connectors for File Explorer and Windows Settings: Enabling agents to manage files or adjust device configurations.
- A new Agent workspace: In private preview, giving agents a contained and auditable environment to work in parallel without disrupting the user’s session.
- Windows 365 for Agents: Allowing agents to use a full Cloud PC to browse, process data and automate tasks.
