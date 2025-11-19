Google updates Gemini app, Search, more with Gemini 3: All you need to know

Google has introduced its next-generation Gemini 3 AI model, bringing a major upgrade to the Gemini app, Search’s AI Mode and other Google services. The new model focuses on deeper reasoning, better understanding of user intent and more natural multimodal responses. Here is how Gemini 3 will be enhancing the user experience across Google products:

Google Gemini 3: Details

According to Google’s blog, Gemini 3 is built to deliver smarter, more accurate and more natural responses than previous versions. The company said that the new model has deeper reasoning ability, meaning it can understand user intent better, follow long instructions more reliably and break down complex tasks with less back-and-forth prompting.

The model also improves multimodal understanding, so it can process and respond to text, photos, screenshots, PDFs and videos more effectively. This allows it to summarise long documents, analyse images with more detail or help explain visuals such as graphs and charts. Google is also introducing Gemini 3 Deep Think, an enhanced reasoning mode designed for more difficult questions or multi-step problems. Deep Think will first be made available to Google AI Ultra subscribers as the company completes additional safety testing. ALSO READ: Reliance Jio unlocks Gemini 3 access, extends free Pro plan to all 5G users Under the hood, Gemini 3 supports larger context windows and more accurate planning, helping it complete bigger tasks — such as organising information, creating structured plans or helping with research — with fewer mistakes. According to Google, this is also its most secure model yet, with improved resistance to misleading prompts and safer handling of sensitive queries.

Gemini 3 in the Gemini app: What’s new The Gemini app is now switching to Gemini 3 Pro, which becomes the primary model powering chats, image uploads, homework help, summaries and creative tasks. Google said the upgrade will make responses sharper, more context-aware and better formatted, with fewer prompts needed from users. Gemini 3 Pro is also designed to better understand mixed inputs — such as combining text with photos, screenshots or notes — making the app more reliable for daily research, planning and learning. ALSO READ: WeatherNext 2: Google adds AI weather forecasts to Gemini, Search, Pixels To go along with the new model, Google is also introducing two experimental AI-powered interfaces in the Gemini app. These features let Gemini design the presentation of the answer depending on the prompt:

Visual Layout: Gemini 3 creates magazine-style, interactive layouts that include photos, modules and tappable elements.

Dynamic View: Gemini 3 can design and code a small custom interface in real time, tailored to your prompt. So if you ask it to explain a topic, organise information or walk you through a process, it can generate a tappable, scrollable interactive panel that changes based on what you need. Google is also introducing Gemini Agent, a new experimental tool that can handle multi-step tasks using Google apps such as Gmail, Calendar and Drive. It can organise inboxes, draft replies for approval, create itineraries based on emails or help manage bookings — while giving the user full control over final decisions. This is rolling out to Google AI Ultra subscribers in the US.