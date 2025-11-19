Home / Technology / Tech News / Soon, you can use multiple WhatsApp accounts on same iPhone: Details here

Soon, you can use multiple WhatsApp accounts on same iPhone: Details here

WhatsApp is said to be testing multi-account switching on iOS, with select beta users spotting the feature in the latest TestFlight build

Multi-account support on WhatsApp (Image: WhatsApp)
Multi-account support on WhatsApp (Image: WhatsApp)
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 3:49 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
WhatsApp has reportedly rolled out a WhatsApp beta build on TestFlight to introduce multi-account support on iPhones. According to a report by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the instant messaging platform’s newest build on TestFlight features multiple account support. For Android users, this feature was released in 2023, and now, after two years, it appears that WhatsApp is going to launch it for iOS users too.
 
For the uninitiated, TestFlight is Apple’s official platform for beta testing apps before their public release on the App Store.

Multiple account support on WhatsApp for iOS: What does it mean

WhatsApp might soon bring a way for iPhone users to switch between multiple accounts directly from the app’s settings, removing the need to log out or relaunch the app each time. Each profile will reportedly keep its own chats, notifications and personal settings, allowing quick switching, similar to its functionality on Android. The feature appears to be entering wider testing, as several beta users have reported seeing a new option to add and switch between accounts inside the settings panel.
 
According to the report, the beta version includes a new “Account List” section in the settings menu or a dedicated shortcut next to the QR code icon. This interface might let users add an additional WhatsApp account without relying on a second phone or the WhatsApp Business app. The additional account can be completely fresh — tied to a phone number that has never been used on WhatsApp — or an existing one that was previously active on another device or in WhatsApp Business.
 
Notably, when the feature is rolled out widely, it is likely to allow up to two accounts to run on the same iPhone.

Meta-verified usernames for unknown contacts

In related news, WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new option for iOS users that displays Meta-verified usernames when they look up an unfamiliar phone number. This update follows earlier reports that WhatsApp is exploring support for usernames in addition to phone numbers, and the latest change appears to extend that effort with a stronger focus on user safety and account verification.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Google Pixel Buds 2a review: Nearly Pro for less, but with minor trade-offs

Microsoft prepares Windows for 'agentic OS' experience: Check new features

Google updates Gemini app, Search, more with Gemini 3: All you need to know

Explained: How Cloudflare functions and why its outage affected websites

Black Friday sale: Sony announces discounts on PS5 consoles, games and more

Topics :whatsappApple iOSiPhone

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story