Soon, you can use multiple WhatsApp accounts on same iPhone: Details here

WhatsApp has reportedly rolled out a WhatsApp beta build on TestFlight to introduce multi-account support on iPhones. According to a report by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the instant messaging platform’s newest build on TestFlight features multiple account support. For Android users, this feature was released in 2023, and now, after two years, it appears that WhatsApp is going to launch it for iOS users too.

For the uninitiated, TestFlight is Apple’s official platform for beta testing apps before their public release on the App Store.

Multiple account support on WhatsApp for iOS: What does it mean WhatsApp might soon bring a way for iPhone users to switch between multiple accounts directly from the app’s settings, removing the need to log out or relaunch the app each time. Each profile will reportedly keep its own chats, notifications and personal settings, allowing quick switching, similar to its functionality on Android. The feature appears to be entering wider testing, as several beta users have reported seeing a new option to add and switch between accounts inside the settings panel. According to the report, the beta version includes a new “Account List” section in the settings menu or a dedicated shortcut next to the QR code icon. This interface might let users add an additional WhatsApp account without relying on a second phone or the WhatsApp Business app. The additional account can be completely fresh — tied to a phone number that has never been used on WhatsApp — or an existing one that was previously active on another device or in WhatsApp Business.