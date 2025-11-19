Apple releases iOS 26.2 public beta 2 on iPhones: What's new, how to update

Apple has released the second public beta of the iOS 26.2 update for eligible iPhone models. This build brings many of the features Apple recently introduced in the third developer beta, which arrived earlier this week. The most notable addition is a new AirDrop capability that lets users share files with people who aren’t saved in their contacts. Beyond that, the update includes several refinements across different parts of the system.\
Apple iOS 26.2 public beta 2: What is new
According to a report from 9To5Mac, the latest iOS 26.2 public beta includes the following changes and improvements:
New AirDrop feature:
The new beta introduces a one-time AirDrop code that users can generate and share with someone who is not in their contact list. After exchanging the code, both users can send files to each other over AirDrop for up to 30 days.
Those who want to review or remove shared connections can do so by navigating to Settings > General > AirDrop > “Manage Known AirDrop Contacts.”
Liquid Glass Level:
The previous beta added a redesigned Liquid Glass–style Level view inside the Measure app. With this new build, Apple has refined the interface further to ensure that readings remain visible even at angles where the design previously obscured certain numbers.
Side-button action:
Apple is laying the groundwork for a new setting that will let iPhone users in Japan change what happens when they press and hold the Side Button. At present, the gesture exclusively launches Siri, but upcoming changes will allow users to set other voice assistants—such as Google Gemini or Amazon Alexa—as the default.
As reported by 9To5Mac, the beta includes multiple references to this expanded Side Button behaviour, indicating that the feature is expected to go live in Japan with the iOS 26.2 software update.
iOS 26.2 public beta 2: Eligible models
- iPhone 17 series: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air
- iPhone 16 series: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16e
- iPhone 15 series: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 14 series: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 series: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 series: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11 series: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)
iOS 26.2 public beta 2: How to install
- Sign up for the public beta on Apple’s website (https://beta.apple.com/sp/betaprogram/)
- On iPhone, go to Settings-General-Software Update
- Tap on the Beta Updates option and select iOS 26.2 Public Beta
- Move back to Software Update page and wait for the download to appear
- Agree to Apple terms and initiate download process
- Installation will begin after download process