XChat is now available on iPhone, iPad to rival WhatsApp: How it compares

X has launched a new standalone messaging app called XChat to rival Meta’s WhatsApp. Positioned as a privacy-focused messaging platform, XChat offers features such as no ads or tracking, disappearing messages, screenshot blocking and support for large group chats. Available on iPhone and iPad, the app is designed to move beyond X’s built-in direct messages and deliver a more dedicated chat experience.

How the XChat interface looks and works

XChat offers a more modern and chat-focused interface compared to X’s built-in messaging. The layout is simple and centred around conversations, making it easy to move between chats, groups and settings. It also includes playful icons, giving it the feel of a dedicated messaging app rather than an extension of a social platform.

READ: X introduces Grok AI-powered 'Custom Timelines' for personalised feeds In the settings, users get basic but useful controls. There is an appearance section where you can adjust text size and switch between light and dark modes. The app also offers different icon options for personalisation. Message requests can be filtered by choosing who can contact you — no one, verified users or everyone. There is also a storage section that shows space usage and some data-related details, along with options for help and signing out. The overall layout remains straightforward. It should be noted that messages can only be sent to users who have already logged into XChat.

How XChat compares with WhatsApp End-to-end encryption Both XChat and WhatsApp offer end-to-end encryption, meaning messages can only be read by the sender and receiver. This keeps conversations private and secure. WhatsApp has long offered this by default. It should be noted that WhatsApp uses the Signal Protocol for enabling end-to-end encryption, where encryption keys remain on the user’s device. In comparison, a report by Forbes mentioned that XChat stores encryption keys on X’s servers, protected by a four-digit PIN. No ads or tracking XChat does not include ads or tracking, offering a cleaner and more private experience. WhatsApp, on the other hand, shows ads through its Status feature. According to WhatsApp, these ads are designed to help businesses reach new users and start conversations within the app.

Edit and delete messages Both apps allow users to delete messages for everyone in a chat. XChat also lets users edit messages after sending them, similar to WhatsApp’s edit feature, giving flexibility to fix mistakes or update information. Screenshot blocking This is an area where XChat adds something different. It includes a screenshot blocking feature to prevent others from capturing chats. WhatsApp does not currently offer a full chat-level screenshot block, though it has limited protections in certain cases. Disappearing messages Both platforms support disappearing messages. XChat allows messages to vanish within five minutes, while WhatsApp offers multiple timer options such as 24 hours, 7 days and 90 days, giving users more flexibility. A previous report also suggests that WhatsApp is working on a new feature that would let messages disappear shortly after being seen, offering even more control over how long chats remain visible.

Group chats and links XChat supports group chats with up to 481 members and allows users to join via shareable links, with the company saying this limit will increase in the coming weeks. WhatsApp also offers group chats and invite links, but with a higher capacity — up to 1,024 members in groups and up to 2,000 members in Communities. Voice and video calling WhatsApp already offers widely used voice and video calling features. XChat also supports cross-device calling, indicating that it aims to match WhatsApp’s broader communication capabilities. READ: OpenAI explores AI phone in partnership with MediaTek, Qualcomm, Luxshare