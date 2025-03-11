Xiaomi 15 series India launch on March 11: Event details, expected specs

Chinese electronics brand Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of its flagship 15 series smartphones in India on March 11. The launch event will kick off at 12PM and will be livestreamed on Xiaomi India's official YouTube channel. Alternatively, you can also follow the event live through the video embedded towards the end of this article.

The Xiaomi 15 series debuted in China last year with two models—the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra joined the line-up earlier this year. At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona earlier this month, Xiaomi introduced the global variants of the 15 series. However, the Pro model was absent, indicating it may remain exclusive to the Chinese market.

Xiaomi 15 series: What to expect

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra was launched in China last week and showcased at MWC 2025 with some modifications for the global market. The Indian version is expected to align with the global variant.

Equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra offers up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. It features a 6.73-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 3200x1440, a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 3200 nits. While the Chinese variant houses a 6000mAh battery, the global model comes with a 5410mAh battery supporting 90W wired and 80W wireless charging.

In terms of imaging, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra sports a Leica-tuned quad-camera set-up. It includes a one-inch type 50MP Sony LYT-900 primary sensor with an f/1.63 aperture, a 50MP ultra-wide Samsung JN5 sensor, and two telephoto cameras—a 50MP sensor with 3x zoom and a 200MP Samsung HP9 periscope telephoto sensor with 4.3x optical zoom. At the front, it has a 32MP camera. All cameras support 4K video recording at 60fps, while the primary and periscope cameras can reach up to 120fps.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra specifications-

Display: 6.73-inch AMOLED, 1-120Hz refresh rate, 3200x1440 resolution, 3200nits peak brightness

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite

RAM: up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM

Storage: up to 512GB UFS 4.1

Rear camera: 50MP primary (Sony LYT-900) + 50MP ultra-wide (Samsung JN5) + 50MP telephoto (3x zoom, Sony IMX858) + 200MP periscope telephoto (4.3x zoom, Samsung HP9)

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 5410mAh

Charging: 90W wired, 80W wireless

OS: Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0

Xiaomi 15

Similar to the Ultra model, the base Xiaomi 15 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon eight Elite chip and features a Leica-tuned camera system. It sports a 6.36-inch micro-curved OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone is equipped with a 5240mAh battery and supports 90W wired charging. For imaging, it features a triple 50MP camera set-up on the back, while the front-facing sensor is 32MP.

Xiaomi 15 specifications-