Jio launches Rs 100 plan, offering free JioHotstar subscription for 90 days

Reliance Jio has now come up with a new pre-paid recharge plan of Rs 100. The latest prepaid plan offers a 90-day subscription to Jio Hotstar along with 5GB of data.

It is designed for users who use smartphones and smart TVs to consume content as this plan will allow them to stream movies, TV shows, and live sports in up to 1080p resolution.

This plan is different from Jio's regular prepaid plans, which offer only data without voice or SMS benefits. This Rs 100 plan is an affordable option for people who majorly rely on internet-based communication and entertainment.

What are the benefits of Jio Rs 100 prepaid recharge plans?

The Jio Rs 100 recharge plan offers a free JioHotstar subscription for 90 days, allowing all users to watch exclusive shows, movies, and live sports events. This plan is going to be a cost-effective plan for cricket lovers, as IPL 2025 is set to begin on March 22.

Apart from the Jio Hotstar subscription, it also provides 5GB of high-speed data, which can be used for streaming or browsing. However, this plan does not include voice calling or SMS services. Users who require these features can combine them with a base plan.

The Rs 100 plan has several benefits as the new plan allows users to view Jio Hotstar on mobile and smart TVs, unlike Jio Hotstar's mobile-only subscription that costs Rs 149 and limits the user to only smartphones.

The JioHotstar's Super plan, which is priced at Rs 299, also offers several multi-device streaming benefits for Jio users. But the new Rs 100 plan will be a budget-friendly option when it comes to using multi-device streaming.

Rs 100 plan vs other Jio data packs

Hotstar subscription Rs 100 Data Plan Rs 195 Cricket Data Pack Rs 149 Jio Hotstar Mobile Plan Rs 299 Jio Hotstar Super Plan (Standalone) Validity 90 days 90 days 90 days 90 days Data Included 5GB 15GB None None Hotstar Subscription Jio Hotstar (Smartphones & Smart TVs, 1080p) Jio Hotstar (Mobile Only) Jio Hotstar (Mobile Only) Super Hotstar (Smartphones & Smart TVs, 1080p) Device Support Smartphones & Smart TVs Mobile Only Mobile Only Smartphones & Smart TVs Resolution Up to 1080p Up to 720p Up to 720p Up to 1080p Calling/SMS None (Data Only) None (Data Only) N/A N/A Base Plan Required Yes Yes No No IPL 2025 Streaming Yes Yes Yes Yes

Validity changes for Jio add-on plans Apart from the new Rs 100 recharge, Jio has revised the validity of two existing data add-on plans – Rs 69 and Rs 139. Earlier, these add-on plans lasted as long as the user's active base plan. However, now, these plans have a fixed validity of just seven days. Rs 69 pack – 6GB high-speed data Rs 139 pack – 12GB high-speed data Need base plan to activate data-only pack Once the data limit ends, the Internet speed will reduce to 64 kbps. These data-only plans are limited to data only and do not offer any calling or SMS benefits, and users still need a base plan to activate Jio’s latest data-only pack with the Jio Hotstar subscription.

Alternatively, users can choose Jio’s Rs 195 cricket data pack, which offers 15GB of 4G/5G data along with a 90-day Jio Hotstar mobile subscription, which does not support streaming on Smart TVs.