Tech wrap March 10: Apple Siri, ASUS laptops, Android Lock screen widgets

Apple is reportedly encountering setbacks in the development of its AI-enhanced digital assistant, Siri. A Bloomberg report states that the tech giant has postponed the rollout of advanced Siri capabilities, such as personalised responses and in-app control, which were initially expected with the iOS 18.4 update in April. These features are now planned for release “in the coming year.”

ASUS has expanded its lineup of Qualcomm Snapdragon X-powered laptops in India with the introduction of the Zenbook A14 and VivoBook 16. The Zenbook A14 is also available with an option for the higher-end Snapdragon X Elite processor.

Google has announced that lock screen widgets will be introduced with Android 16, as confirmed on the Android Developers Blog. The Alphabet-owned company stated that these widgets will be integrated into the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) in the first quarterly update following Android 16’s launch, expected in late 2025. While Pixel Tablet users have had access to lock screen widgets since last year, the feature will now extend to smartphones and other tablets.

Following the introduction of new Mac and iPad models last week, Apple has removed several older-generation devices from its website and online store. The delisted products include the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air with M3, iPad Air with M2, and the tenth-generation iPad. In addition, several older iPhone models have been discontinued after the recent launch of the iPhone 16e.

Realme has confirmed that its India-exclusive smartphones, the Realme P3 Ultra 5G and Realme P3 5G, will be launched on March 19, 2025. According to the company, these devices will offer notable design, performance, and camera capabilities. The Realme P3 Ultra 5G will also be the first smartphone to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra chipset.

Kojima Productions has revealed the release date for its upcoming PlayStation 5 title, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. The developer shared a 10-minute trailer confirming that the game will be available for download on PS5 starting June 26, 2025.

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 is set for launch later this year. Although Rockstar Games has not disclosed many details about the game’s features, multiple reports indicate that significant upgrades are expected compared to its predecessor, GTA 5, which was released 12 years ago.

The Nintendo Switch 2 has reportedly been listed in the database of the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), hinting at an upcoming release. While Nintendo previously confirmed in a trailer that Switch 2 would launch in 2025, a specific date has yet to be announced. With the FCC listing now available, an official launch could be imminent. More details are expected to be revealed during the Nintendo Direct event on April 2.

Lava’s sub-brand Prowatch has introduced the Prowatch X smartwatch, offering advanced health and fitness tracking features uncommon in budget-friendly wearables. These include Heart Rate Variability (HRV) measurement, a Body Energy score, and built-in GPS for outdoor activity tracking. The company also claims that the Prowatch X provides accurate data collection. How does it compare to competitors, and can it challenge premium smartwatches?

China has introduced a new artificial intelligence (AI) model, Manus, just weeks after the launch of DeepSeek, signalling the country’s growing presence in the AI sector. Developed by the startup Monica, Manus is being compared to leading AI systems from OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic. According to the company, this model is designed as a general-purpose AI capable of performing tasks autonomously without human intervention.

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani has expressed concerns over the increasing complexity of artificial intelligence (AI) models, stating that a lack of transparency in their development could hinder innovation. He argues that an open approach to AI could enable broader contributions and advancements in the field.