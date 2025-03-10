Grand Theft Auto 6 set to release later this year: Check expected upgrades

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 is slated for release later this year. While Rockstar Games, the studio behind the franchise, has remained tight-lipped about the game's features, multiple reports suggest significant upgrades over its predecessor, GTA 5, which debuted 12 years ago.

The first trailer for GTA 6 was unveiled in December 2023, confirming that the game will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Series S in 2025. Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar's parent company, recently reaffirmed the previously announced "fall 2025" release window during an earnings call.

GTA 6: Expected upgrades over GTA 5

Expanded Map

The first trailer for GTA 6, released in December 2023, suggested a return to Vice City, a location inspired by Miami. This setting was last seen in GTA: Vice City (2002).

GTA 5, the previous instalment, was set in Los Santos, a fictionalised version of Los Angeles that first appeared in GTA: San Andreas (2004). While San Andreas featured a significantly larger map than Vice City, GTA 5 included only a portion of that world. In contrast, GTA 6 is expected to introduce a much larger map, potentially spanning an entire fictionalised state called Leonida, inspired by Florida.

Enhanced Gameplay and mechanics

Rockstar Games recently introduced a major update for GTA 5 on PC, incorporating ray tracing, ambient occlusion, and global illumination. These enhancements provide some indication of the graphical improvements expected in GTA 6, including better lighting, reflections, and shadow details.

Beyond visuals, GTA 6 is anticipated to bring refinements to gameplay physics. Police AI is expected to be more intelligent, making chase sequences more dynamic. Non-player characters (NPCs) may have improved routines, creating a more immersive experience. Additionally, the game could introduce better driving mechanics, expanded vehicle customisation, and other gameplay enhancements.

Integrated user-generated content (UGC)

A report from DIGIDAY last month suggested that Rockstar Games is working on integrating third-party playable content into GTA 6. The company is reportedly in discussions with UGC creators from platforms like Roblox, Fortnite, and previous GTA titles to develop "custom experiences" within the game. This would allow creators to modify in-game environments and assets, enabling unique playable content.

Rockstar had previously restricted some UGC creators, including those behind the FiveM modification (mod). However, in 2023, the company acquired the team responsible for FiveM, a popular mod that enables custom multiplayer servers and virtual worlds within GTA 5.