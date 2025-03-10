'Death Stranding 2: On the Beach' to release on June 26: Watch trailer here

Japanese video game development studio, Kojima Productions, has announced the release date of ‘Death Stranding 2: On the Beach’ title for Sony PlayStation 5. The developer has unveiled a 10-minute trailer for the upcoming game in which it has confirmed that the game will be available to download on PS5 starting June 26, 2025.

Pre-orders of ‘Death Stranding 2: On the Beach’ will begin at 10 AM (local time), on March 17th, 2025. Players who purchase the Digital Deluxe or Collector’s Edition will get early access two days before the game officially becomes available.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach – All we know so far

ALSO READ: Take-Two confirms GTA 6's release by Fall of 2025: Here's what to expect Japanese video game designer, Hideo Kojima, was joined by American actor, Norman Reedus, and American voice actor and musician, Troy Baker, on stage at South by Southwest (SXSW) 2025 to discuss the upcoming game.

‘Death Stranding 2: On the Beach’ is going to be the sequel to 2019’s Death Stranding. As per the trailer, Death Stranding 2 takes place 11 months after the creation of the United Cities of America. Previous glimpses have shown that Reedus returns as Sam, along with Lea Seydoux, who voices Fragile, and Baker makes a comeback as Higgs.

ALSO READ: Nintendo Switch 2: What to expect from upcoming handheld gaming console Developers while giving a brief about the game on the official website wrote, “Embark on an inspiring mission of human connection beyond the UCA. Sam—with companions by his side—sets out on a new journey to save humanity from extinction. Join them as they traverse a world beset by otherworldly enemies, obstacles and a haunting question: should we have connected? Step by step, legendary game creator Hideo Kojima changes the world once again.”

Standard Edition Pre-order benefits

Custom Hologram: Quokka (Early Unlock)

Battle Skeleton: Silver [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3]

Boost Skeleton: Silver [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3]

Bokka Skeleton: Silver [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3]

Digital Deluxe Edition Pre-order benefits

Full Game Digital Download

48-hour Early Access to the Game

Pre-Order Bonus

Collectors Edition Pre-order benefits

Full Game Digital Download

Collector’s Box

48-hour Early Access to the Game

15-inch Magellan Man Statue

3-inch Dollman Figurine

Art Cards

Letter from Hideo Kojima

Machine Gun (MP Bullets) LV1 (EARLY UNLOCK) Battle Skeleton: Gold [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3] Boost Skeleton: Gold [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3] Bokka Skeleton: Gold [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3] Patch 70: Quokka Patch 71: Chiral Feline Patch 72: Why Me? Pre-Order Bonus- Custom Hologram: Quokka (EARLY UNLOCK) Battle Skeleton: Silver [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3] Boost Skeleton: Silver [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3] Bokka Skeleton: Silver [Lv1, Lv2, Lv3]

