'Death Stranding 2: On the Beach' to release on June 26: Watch trailer here

Japanese video game development studio, Kojima Productions, has announced the release date of ‘Death Stranding 2: On the Beach’ title for Sony PlayStation 5. The developer has unveiled a 10-minute trailer for the upcoming game in which it has confirmed that the game will be available to download on PS5 starting June 26, 2025.
Pre-orders of ‘Death Stranding 2: On the Beach’ will begin at 10 AM (local time), on March 17th, 2025. Players who purchase the Digital Deluxe or Collector’s Edition will get early access two days before the game officially becomes available.
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach – All we know so far
‘Death Stranding 2: On the Beach’ is going to be the sequel to 2019’s Death Stranding. As per the trailer, Death Stranding 2 takes place 11 months after the creation of the United Cities of America. Previous glimpses have shown that Reedus returns as Sam, along with Lea Seydoux, who voices Fragile, and Baker makes a comeback as Higgs.
Developers while giving a brief about the game on the official website wrote, “Embark on an inspiring mission of human connection beyond the UCA. Sam—with companions by his side—sets out on a new journey to save humanity from extinction. Join them as they traverse a world beset by otherworldly enemies, obstacles and a haunting question: should we have connected? Step by step, legendary game creator Hideo Kojima changes the world once again.” ALSO READ: Nintendo Switch 2: What to expect from upcoming handheld gaming console