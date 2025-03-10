Twitter Down: Several users report massive outage, company yet to respond

x (twitter) outage: On Monday, a significant outage was observed by a number of X (formerly Twitter) users. Nearly 2000 reports came from India, 18,000 from the US, and 10,000 from the UK, according to Downdetector, a website that monitors online outages.

The Elon musk -owned platform is yet to issue a statement on the worldwide outage. When attempting to use the app, many users encountered the message, "Something went wrong, try reloading."

In 2022, Elon Musk, the richest man on the planet, purchased X, formerly known as Twitter. The billionaire paid an astounding USD 44 billion to acquire the application.

Twitter service ‘restored’: Current situation

According to the latest updates, the service has now been restored at around 3:45 pm, enabling users to access the website and app once more. The effects of X's recent service outage have been especially apparent in India.

X (Twitter) Down: Worldwide report

According to US data from Downdetector, 57% of users in the US reported having problems with the X app, 34% reported website problems, and 9% reported server problems. In the UK, 34% of users complained about the website, 5% had server problems, and 61% complained about the application. It has been a while since Elon Musk's own application experienced a similar problem.

Indian reports were comparatively minimal, despite the outage having a major impact on consumers worldwide. Around 2600 complaints were filed with Downdetector India during the peak of the disruption. In India, 80% of the impacted users had trouble accessing the website, 11% had trouble logging in, and 9% had trouble using the X mobile app.

Around 3:20 PM IST, reports of the outage began to spike, reaching over 19,000 worldwide in a matter of minutes. Since X has not released an official statement on the matter, it is still unknown what specifically caused the disturbance.