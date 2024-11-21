China’s Xiaomi has confirmed that it will be launching the Redmi Note 14 series in India on December 9. Announcing the launch, Xiaomi said that the Note 14 series devices will bring artificial intelligence features and new camera innovations. The company teased the launch with an image suggesting a camera module design similar to the halo design seen in the Chinese models.

The Redmi Note 14 series was launched in the company’s home country in September this year. The series includes three models: Redmi Note 14, Redmi Note 14 Pro, and Redmi Note 14 Pro+. The Indian variants are expected to align closely with the Chinese versions in terms of features and specifications.

Redmi Note 14 series: What to expect

Redmi Note 14

The Redmi Note 14 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chip and features a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a 50MP main camera paired with a 2MP macro lens and is equipped with a 5,110mAh battery supporting 45W wired charging.

Display: 6.67-inch OLED, FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7025 ultra

RAM: up to 12GB

Storage: up to 256GB

Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 2MP macro

Front camera: 16MP

Battery: 5110 mAh

Charging: 45W wired

Redmi Note 14 Pro

The Redmi Note 14 Pro features a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 3,000 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra chip, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. It includes a 5,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging. Its triple rear camera setup includes a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera.

Display: 6.67-inch OLED, 1220 x 2712 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, Dolby Vision

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra

RAM: up to 12GB

Storage: up to 512GB

Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro

Front camera: 20MP

Battery: 5500 mAh

Charging: 45W wired

Redmi Note 14 Pro+

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ features a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+. It is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and Gorilla Glass 7i on the back, with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip, it offers up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The phone houses a 6,200mAh battery supporting 90W wired charging. Its triple-camera setup includes a 50MP OmniVision Light Hunter 800 sensor with OIS, a 50MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide lens.