Bengaluru Tech Summit: Draft Karnataka Space Tech policy launched

At the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2024, dignitaries unveiled the Draft Karnataka Space Technology Policy 2024–2029. The draft highlights Karnataka’s prominence in space technology (spacetech), enabled by a mature ecosystem comprising Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) centres, public sector undertakings, academic institutions, private aerospace companies, and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The policy envisions Karnataka securing 50 per cent of India’s space market share and establishing itself as a global destination for space innovation. It identifies key focus areas, including skill development initiatives to prepare students and young professionals for careers in domestic and international space industries.

The policy also proposes investment incentives to attract both domestic and foreign investors, the creation of a dedicated manufacturing park for space companies, and testing centres across the state.

Support for startups and MSMEs features prominently, with initiatives to boost research and development, intellectual property creation, and marketing efforts. The policy also emphasises increasing awareness and adoption of spacetech in government and private sectors. This includes creating digital public goods for geospatial technologies and providing revenue-linked incentives for downstream space applications with socio-economic benefits.

Spotlight on spacetech

Day Two of BTS 2024 began with a session on spacetech. Keynote speakers included S Somanath, secretary of the Department of Space and chairman of Isro; B K Das, director-general of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO); and Anne Neuberger, deputy national security advisor of the United States.

Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan stressed the importance of India-US collaboration in fostering growth and innovation in the space sector.

Somanath outlined Isro’s journey from its inception to its major milestones and its vision for 2047. He highlighted how the Indian Space Policy 2023 has accelerated innovation, enabling startups to develop launch vehicles and satellite operations. He also underscored Isro’s commitment to transferring tech to private players, noting Bengaluru’s rise as a hub for new-space companies.

Neuberger called attention to the critical role of India-US partnerships in advancing spacetech. She highlighted Earth observation, cybersecurity, and private-sector investment as key areas for collaboration.

$138 billion opportunity

Das highlighted India’s transformation into a global superpower in defence tech, predicting a $138 billion opportunity in the near future. He also noted the increasing momentum of Indian defence exports, targeting $5 billion over the next five years. He underlined the collaboration between academia, industry, and DRDO as crucial for driving innovation in defence tech.

The session included the signing of memoranda of understanding between the Karnataka Department of Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology and Science & Technology and DRDO to promote Karnataka’s defence industrial ecosystem.

Space sector’s growing potential

Industry experts agreed that the global space sector is undergoing a transformative phase, with regulatory reforms and tech advancements unlocking exponential growth. While commercial applications are expanding, the fundamental objectives of space exploration and socio-economic development remain central.

In India, the Indian Space Policy 2023 introduces a new architecture, with Isro, IN-SPACe, NewSpace India, and private entities working together. The sector is projected to grow into a $44 billion market within the next decade, creating high-skill jobs and enabling sustainable development through space-based applications.

Karnataka boasts a mature ecosystem comprising Isro centres, DRDO facilities, academic institutions like the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, and a thriving network of over 2,500 MSMEs serving as vendors to Isro.

For over four decades, the Karnataka State Remote Sensing Applications Centre has developed satellite-based applications integral to governance and service delivery.

Bengaluru, in particular, has become the epicentre of new-space startups, accounting for the highest concentration of spacetech companies in India. These startups have collectively raised over $150 million in funding, solidifying the city’s reputation as a global spacetech hub.