OPPO Find X8 series launching today in India: Watch livestream, know specs

China’s OPPO is set to launch its flagship smartphone series, the Find X8 series, in India on November 21. The series includes the OPPO Find X8 and Find X8 Pro models. Powered by MediaTek's latest Dimensity 9400 chip, the smartphones feature a quad-camera system co-created with Swedish optics brand Hasselblad. OPPO has incorporated artificial intelligence into the camera system, enabling an “AI Telescope Zoom” function for up to 120x zoom with software optimisation.
OPPO Find X8 series launch: Where to watch
OPPO Find X8 series will be launching in India in an event which will be livestreamed on OPPO India’s official YouTube channel. The event will kick off at 10:30AM IST. You can also watch the launch event livestream through the video embedded towards the end of this article.
OPPO Find X8 series: What to expect
The OPPO Find X8 series debuted in China last month. The Indian models are expected to have similar specifications, with potential variations in battery capacity and storage options. Below are the specifications of the Chinese models:
OPPO Find X8 Pro: Specifications
- Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, 2780x1264 resolution, 4500 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400
- RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X
- Storage: Up to 1TB UFS 4.0
- Rear camera: 50MP wide + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP Hasselblad portrait + 50MP telephoto (6x zoom)
- Front camera: 32MP
- Battery: 5910mAh
- Charging: 80W wired, 50W wireless
- OS: Android 15-based ColorOS 15
OPPO Find X8: Specifications
- Display: 6.59-inch AMOLED, 2760x1256 resolution, 4500 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400
- RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X
- Storage: Up to 1TB UFS 4.0
- Rear camera: 50MP wide + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP Hasselblad portrait
- Front camera: 32MP
- Battery: 5630mAh
- Charging: 80W wired, 50W wireless
- OS: Android 15-based ColorOS 15
OPPO Find X8 series: Launch livestream