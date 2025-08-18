Xiaomi to launch Redmi 15 with 7000mAh battery on August 19: What to expect

Alongside the launch date and design, Redmi has also disclosed several key details about the upcoming phone, including its chipset and camera.

Xiaomi’s Redmi has confirmed that the Redmi 15 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset. The Redmi 15 will sport a 6.9-inch FHD+ display of a 144Hz refresh rate with certifications, including TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light, Flicker-Free, and Circadian Friendly certifications.

For the camera specifications, the phone will include a dual rear camera set-up comprising a 50MP primary sensor and It may also include a 2MP sensor. The smartphone will include smart features like AI Erase, AI Sky, and classic film filters.

The Redmi 15 5G will pack a 7000mAh battery with a 33W charging support and an 18W for reverse charging. The company claims to deliver 55.6 hours of Spotify streaming, 23.5 hours of YouTube video playback, and 17.5 hours of Instagram Reel play. Moreover, the company also said that the smartphone will provide 13.5 hours of standby time with 1 percent hibernation mode. The device is said to get IP64 certification for dust and water resistance. It will also get Dolby-certified audio.