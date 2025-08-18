Xiaomi to launch Redmi 15 with 7000mAh battery on August 19: What to expect

Redmi 15 5G: What to expect
Redmi 15 5G: Expected specifications
- Display: 6.9-inch FHD+, 144 refresh rate
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3
- RAM: Up to 8GB
- Storage: Up to 256GB
- Rear Camera: 50MP primary + 2MP
- Front camera: 8MP
- Battery: 7,000mAh, 33W wired charging, 18W reverse charging
- Operating System: HyperOS based on Android 15
- Protection: IP64
