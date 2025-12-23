Year-ender 2025: Nothing Headphone 1 to iPhone Air, 5 best-designed gadgets

For much of the past decade, gadgets followed a familiar pattern — bigger batteries, faster chips, better cameras, all packed into increasingly similar designs. Over time, this predictability began to feel uninspiring. In 2025, design moved beyond surface-level aesthetics. It became about identity. It shaped how products felt in hand, how they were interacted with daily, and how brands expressed themselves in crowded categories.

From nostalgic transparency and ultra-thin engineering to tactile physical controls, a handful of products proved that thoughtful design could still spark conversation and influence buying decisions.

Nothing Headphone 1

Nothing’s rise has always been rooted in visual identity, and the Headphone 1 felt like the clearest expression of that philosophy yet. At a time when most over-ear headphones blend into a sea of matte black and muted silver, Nothing’s choice of transparency immediately stood out. The see-through earcups, with internal components and acoustic chambers visible, evoked both futurism and nostalgia — reminiscent of cassette players and Walkmans, where seeing the mechanics was part of the appeal.

That nostalgia works particularly well today, as many users increasingly look for products that feel expressive rather than sterile. The tactile volume roller, paddle-style track switch and slider-style power toggle offer immediate, satisfying feedback. These physical controls make adjusting volume or changing tracks possible without looking — something touch-based gestures often struggle with. In a category where usability issues often emerge only after extended use, these choices felt deliberate and well considered. Comfort and build quality reinforce that impression. The aluminium-reinforced structure feels sturdy, the earcups remain comfortable during long listening sessions, and practical touches like rotating the cups flat around the neck show attention to real-world use. The thin headband cushioning and non-folding design may raise portability concerns for some, but even those compromises feel intentional. The Headphone 1 clearly prioritises character over convenience.

OPPO Reno 14 Pro Smartphone design today occupies an awkward space. Most devices feel like variations of the same glass slab, differentiated only by minor curves, finishes, or camera layouts. The OPPO Reno 14 Pro enters this space without shying away from visual drama — and backs it up with substance. The Pearl White variant, with its swirling, wave-like pattern, is immediately striking. It isn’t subtle, and OPPO clearly accepts that it won’t appeal to everyone. But that expressiveness makes the phone instantly recognisable. What stands out even more is how OPPO pairs visual flair with durability. Many premium phones still feel fragile despite their price. The Reno 14 Pro feels reassuring instead. Its aluminium frame, reinforced glass, and multiple IP ratings change how premium design is perceived — not as something delicate, but as something dependable.

ALSO READ: Apple may launch MacBook Pro with OLED touch screen in 2026: What to expect The flat display further enhances everyday usability. While curved screens once felt futuristic, flat panels are more comfortable for typing, scrolling, and watching content without accidental touches. The older generation iPhone-style camera layout and ultra-thin bezels add to the sense of restraint, while the phone’s weight contributes to a feeling of solidity rather than excess. The Reno 14 Pro doesn’t come across as just another spec-driven Android phone; it feels considered, especially for users who value durability as part of good design. iPhone Air Apple has long understood the power of design narratives, and the iPhone Air became one of the most talked-about launches of 2025 largely because it felt different the moment it was picked up. At just 5.6mm thick, it redefined expectations around how a smartphone should feel in everyday use. Slipping it into a pocket or holding it for extended reading sessions is noticeably more comfortable.

Despite its thinness, the use of Grade-5 titanium and Ceramic Shield glass ensures the phone doesn’t feel fragile. That balance matters — elegance without the sense of constant caution. Still, the design invites debate. The 6.5-inch display strikes a middle ground, offering comfort without pushing into oversized territory. At the same time, the design comes with clear trade-offs. Heat management and battery life are more constrained, serving as reminders that pushing design boundaries often involves compromise. Even so, the iPhone Air succeeds in making design the central conversation again. It doesn’t feel like a routine refresh, but rather a statement — one that influenced how thinness, weight, and materials were discussed across the industry in 2025.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic While many wearable brands chased slimmer profiles, Samsung moved in a different direction. The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic brings back the rotating bezel — a feature that had been genuinely missed. The stainless-steel body, sapphire crystal, and physical buttons give it a reassuring, traditional watch-like presence. It doesn’t try to disappear on the wrist; instead, it invites interaction. Navigating notifications, scrolling through menus during workouts, or switching apps feels more precise with the rotating bezel than relying solely on touch gestures. The customisable Quick button further enhances control, reducing the need to dig through menus.

The watch does feel bulky at first, but over time that heft contributes to its premium character. The balance between classic watch aesthetics and modern smartwatch functionality feels intentional. In a category increasingly obsessed with minimalism, the Watch 8 Classic is a reminder that interaction-focused design still has real value. OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Design excellence in 2025 wasn't limited to expensive products, and the OnePlus Nord Buds 3r reinforced that idea. In the budget audio segment, where cost-cutting often dominates, OnePlus takes a more thoughtful approach.

The Aura Blue variant stands out immediately. The matte finish, squared yet softly curved case, and playful overall look make the earbuds feel approachable rather than generic. They don’t try too hard to appear premium — they simply feel pleasant and well judged. Practicality plays a key role here. The earbuds are lightweight, comfortable, and water-resistant, proving that good design doesn’t rely solely on premium materials. Small decisions, such as avoiding glossy surfaces that attract fingerprints, make everyday use easier. In a crowded budget segment, the Nord Buds 3r show that thoughtful design can be accessible, not exclusive.