Home / Technology / Tech News / OnePlus may launch new smartphone with 9000mAh battery: What to expect

OnePlus may launch new smartphone with 9000mAh battery: What to expect

OnePlus is reportedly working on a new smartphone codenamed "Volkswagen" that could pack a 9,000mAh battery and run on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, with a possible Nord 6 or OnePlus Turbo branding

The upcoming OnePlus smartphone is tipped to feature a 9,000mAh battery and Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset (Photo: Shutterstock)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

OnePlus is reportedly working on a new smartphone that could feature a 9,000mAh battery and sit below the flagship OnePlus 15 series in the company’s lineup. According to a report by Android Authority, the device is internally codenamed “Volkswagen” and is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor.
 
While the report does not clearly mention the final branding of the device, it notes that the smartphone could launch either as the OnePlus Nord 6 or as the OnePlus Turbo, with the latter expected to debut in China as early as next month.

OnePlus smartphone with 9000mAh battery: What to expect

The upcoming OnePlus smartphone, reportedly codenamed Volkswagen, is said to use the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. This processor succeeds the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, which currently powers the OnePlus Nord 5. The device is expected to pack a 9,000mAh battery and support 80W fast wired charging.
 

According to the report, the anticipated OnePlus Turbo model has already appeared on the benchmarking platform Geekbench under the model number PLU110, listing the same chipset and battery capacity. This sighting suggests that the device is already in active testing ahead of launch.
 
The report further indicates that the OnePlus Turbo may remain exclusive to the Chinese market, while the same hardware could be rebranded for other regions, potentially launching as the OnePlus Nord 6.
In terms of display, the smartphone is said to feature a 1.5K resolution panel with a 165Hz refresh rate, similar to what is offered on the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R. The display is expected to use LTPS technology, like the OnePlus 15R, allowing it to switch between fixed refresh rates instead of using more advanced LTPO technology.
 
Additionally, the smartphone is expected to feature a dual rear camera setup, although there are currently no details available regarding the camera specifications.
 

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

