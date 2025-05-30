YouTube brings Lens to Shorts for real-time visual search: How it works

YouTube is introducing a new feature called Lens to its Shorts videos, allowing users to learn more about the things they see by searching directly from the video. According to a recent Google blog post, the feature will begin rolling out in beta over the coming weeks.

For instance, if you are watching a Short that shows an animal, plant, or landmark, you can use Lens to instantly identify it or find out more details. If there’s a famous landmark in the background, Lens can even tell you where it is and help pinpoint the video’s location.

YouTube said that during the initial testing phase, Lens will not show any ads in its search results. The feature will also not be available on Shorts with shopping affiliate links at the beginning of the rollout.

Additionally, YouTube has clarified that Lens does not use biometric facial recognition to identify individuals. Instead, if a well-known public figure appears in a video, Lens may provide relevant search results. However, it won’t attempt to identify private individuals.

Also Read

Lens for YouTube Shorts: How to use

Google outlined the steps to use the Lens feature in its blog post. Here’s how you can access it: