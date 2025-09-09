Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 12:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Spotify update brings new playlist tools, smart filters, and AI DJ controls

Spotify update brings new playlist tools, smart filters, and AI DJ controls

Spotify Premium adds tools to refine playlists, sort libraries by mood, refresh Discover Weekly with genres, and interact with AI DJ by voice

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Spotify is rolling out new personalisation tools aimed at refining how users discover and manage music. From sorting the library with smart filters to refreshing playlists by genre, the update makes it easier for Premium users to control their listening sessions. Many of these features integrate with Spotify’s AI DJ, which creates sessions tailored to individual preferences.

Here are the 7 Ways Spotify’s new user controls:

Spotify Smart filters

Smart Filters in Your Library let you instantly sort saved content by activity, mood, or genre. Whether it is creating a playlist for a run, finding a podcast to relax, or choosing an audiobook for a road trip, the feature offers quick customisation. It is rolling out to Premium users in select countries, including the US and UK, and will expand to more regions soon.
 

How it works:

  • Tap the filter icon in the top left of Your Library.
  • A menu of options appears, organised by activity, mood, or genre.
  • Select a filter, and your Library updates to match your choice.

Hide songs

You can now hide tracks that do not match your mood. Tap the three dots in the Now Playing screen and select “Hide in this playlist” to prevent the track from playing in future sessions.

Snooze tracks for 30 days

The Snooze feature lets Premium users pause recommendations of specific tracks for 30 days. It allows a temporary break without removing songs permanently from the library.

Refresh Discover Weekly

Discover Weekly can now be refreshed by genre. Tapping personalised genre buttons such as pop, funk or R&B generates a new 30-track mix based on listening history and selected genres.  ALSO READ: Amazon Music's AI playlist 'Weekly Vibe' can help discover new tracks

Take control of your queue

Spotify’s redesigned queue lets Premium users shuffle, Smart Shuffle, repeat or add a Sleep Timer. Recommendations appear after the queue ends, but users can switch off Autoplay or Smart Shuffle in settings for complete control.

Customise your playlist experience

Playlist management has been improved with options to add, sort and edit tracks, change titles, and create custom cover art. In select markets, Premium users can also generate new playlists from their Liked Songs by filtering them by genre or mood. 

Talk to your DJ

Premium users can now interact with the AI DJ using voice commands. By tapping and holding the DJ button, users can request music by mood, genre or vibe. The AI DJ will update the session accordingly, helping users discover new songs or revisit old favourites.
 

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

