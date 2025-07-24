Home / Technology / Tech News / YouTube Shorts gets AI image-to-video tool, new effects: Check what's new

YouTube Shorts gets AI image-to-video tool, new effects: Check what's new

Google has introduced Veo 2 model-powered AI tools for YouTube Shorts that transforms photos into short videos and adds effects. There is also a new centralised AI Playground hub

YouTube Shorts new features
YouTube Shorts new features (Image: YouTube)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 12:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Google is expanding its image-to-video feature to YouTube Shorts, allowing creators to generate videos from static pictures. Beside this, the company has also introduced a fresh wave of generative AI features which it said is designed to experiment with visual effects. This includes immersive AI effects, and a new hub called AI Playground. According to the YouTube blog, all these AI features are powered by Google’s Veo 2 video generation model.
 
Google has also confirmed that it will bring Veo 3 model-powered AI tools to YouTube Shorts platform later this summer. Veo 3 is Google’s latest video generation model and can also generate synchronised audio with video.

Transform photos into videos

The new image-to-video feature allows users to transform still images from their camera roll into dynamic six-second videos. Based on the uploaded photo, YouTube will generate a short animation such as a landscape with moving elements or a group photo brought to life. For example, YouTube demonstrated how a pedestrian signal image can change into a zooming animation of a dancing walk symbol.
 
Google offers a similar feature in Gemini, while the Animate feature in Meta’s Edits app is also capable of turning images into short video clips using AI.
 
Image-to-video feature in YouTube is now rolling out in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, with broader availability planned later this year. 

New AI effects in Shorts

Alongside video creation, YouTube is also introducing new AI-based visual effects. These effects allow users to transform basic doodles into stylised images or generate short, themed videos from selfies. To try them, users can tap the “Effects” icon in the Shorts camera, then navigate to the “AI” section. 

AI Playground

To centralise its creative tools, YouTube has also launched AI Playground, a new space where creators can access its latest generative AI creation tools, including AI effects, See Inspiration, and more. Users can find AI playground by tapping the create button and then the sparkle icon in the top right corner. The AI Playground is available in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AppleCare One: All about 'one simple plan' to cover multiple Apple products

Realme 15 series India launch on July 24: Where to watch and what to expect

iQOO Z10R with Dimensity 7400 launching today: Livestream, what to expect

Switching to iPhone: How to move Google Photos data to Apple iCloud service

Meta adds new protections for teens, children across platforms: What's new

Topics :YouTube IndiaYouTube channelYouTube videosartifical intelligence

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story