YouTube Shorts gets AI image-to-video tool, new effects: Check what's new

Google is expanding its image-to-video feature to YouTube Shorts, allowing creators to generate videos from static pictures. Beside this, the company has also introduced a fresh wave of generative AI features which it said is designed to experiment with visual effects. This includes immersive AI effects, and a new hub called AI Playground. According to the YouTube blog, all these AI features are powered by Google’s Veo 2 video generation model.

Google has also confirmed that it will bring Veo 3 model-powered AI tools to YouTube Shorts platform later this summer. Veo 3 is Google’s latest video generation model and can also generate synchronised audio with video.

Transform photos into videos The new image-to-video feature allows users to transform still images from their camera roll into dynamic six-second videos. Based on the uploaded photo, YouTube will generate a short animation such as a landscape with moving elements or a group photo brought to life. For example, YouTube demonstrated how a pedestrian signal image can change into a zooming animation of a dancing walk symbol. Google offers a similar feature in Gemini, while the Animate feature in Meta’s Edits app is also capable of turning images into short video clips using AI. Image-to-video feature in YouTube is now rolling out in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, with broader availability planned later this year.