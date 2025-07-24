Home / Technology / Tech News / iQOO Z10R with Dimensity 7400 launching today: Livestream, what to expect

The iQOO Z10R launching today will join the company's Z10 series, which comprises the iQOO Z10, Z10X, and Z10 Lite. The upcoming smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7400

Chinese smartphone maker iQOO is set to release the iQOO Z10R in India on July 24. Ahead of its official debut, key specifications of the iQOO Z10R have been revealed in its Amazon listing. The smartphone is set to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset and pack a 5700mAh battery. It will feature a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor on the rear, supporting 4K video capture.
 
The Z10R will expand the current Z10 series, which already includes the iQOO Z10, Z10x, and Z10 Lite.

iQOO Z10R launch: When and how to watch

  • Date: July 24, 2025
  • Time: 12 pm
The event will be livestreamed on iQOO’s YouTube channel, meaning those who want to watch the event live can join the livestream or watch it through the video embedded towards the end of this article.

iQOO Z10R: What to expect

The iQOO Z10R is expected to be offered in up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage configuration. It will sport a 6.77-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a slim 7.39mm profile.
 
The device will feature a 50MP Sony IMX882 rear sensor with optical image stabilisation, while the front will house a 32MP camera. Both lenses will be capable of recording video in 4K resolution.
 
The Z10R will be powered by a 5,700mAh battery, which is likely to be paired with wired charging support of 90W. The device will run on Funtouch OS 15, built on Android 15. It also carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for resistance against dust and water. It packs a dual stereo speaker setup and includes support for bypass charging. iQOO has hinted on the Amazon listing page that the smartphone will be priced under Rs 20,000.

iQOO Z10R: Specifications

  • Display: 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: 256GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP Sony IMX882 with OIS
  • Front Camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 5,700mAh
  • OS: Funtouch OS 15 (Android 15)
  • Protection: IP68 / IP69
  • Audio: Dual stereo speakers
iQOO Z10R launch livestream 

Topics :iQOOChinese smartphonesChinese smartphone

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

