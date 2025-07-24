AppleCare One: All about 'one simple plan' to cover multiple Apple products

How AppleCare One differs from AppleCare+
- Unlimited accidental damage repairs, including drops and liquid damage
- 24/7 customer support
- Certified repair services
- Battery coverage if capacity falls below 80 per cent
Coverage for older devices
AppleCare One coverage highlights
- Repairs for damage from drops, cracks, and breakage
- Coverage for water and liquid damage
- Free battery replacement if capacity drops below 80 per cent
- Protection against theft and loss for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch
- Up to three claims per year (AppleCare+ allows only two)
- Round-the-clock support for hardware and software
AppleCare One: Expected pricing in India
In the US:
- iPhone 16: $11.99
- iPhone 16 Plus: $12.99
- iPhone 16 Pro / Pro Max: $13.99
In India:
- iPhone 16: ₹1,242
- iPhone 16 Plus: ₹1,492
- iPhone 16 Pro / Pro Max: ₹1,742
