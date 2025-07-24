Realme 15 series India launch on July 24: Where to watch and what to expect

Realme is set to launch the 15 series – Realme 15 and 15 Pro – in India on July 24. The event will kick off at 7:00 pm and will be livestreamed on Realme’s official YouTube channel. Alternatively, you can follow the event live through the video embedded towards the end of this article.

In a run up to the launch, the company has revealed key specifications and features, including details about the camera setup and AI capabilities. The Realme 15 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, while the Realme 15 will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7300+ chipset. Here’s everything you need to know:

Realme 15 Pro,15 launch: Event details Date: July 24, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Livestream: Realme India’s official YouTube channel Realme 15 Pro: What to expect The company has confirmed that the Realme 15 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. The smartphone will feature a 4D curved display with a centrally placed hole-punch cutout and support for 144Hz refresh rate. The display is said to offer up to 6,500 nits of peak brightness, a 2,500Hz touch sampling rate, and a 94 per cent screen-to-body ratio. According to the company, the phone will also offer support for 120fps gaming and include Realme’s GT Boost 3.0 and Gaming Coach 2.0 features to enhance gameplay. The exact display size, however, remains unconfirmed for now.

For imaging, the Realme 15 Pro will sport a 50MP Sony IMX896 main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), coupled with a 50MP wide camera. At the front, the phone will sport a 50MP sensor for selfies, video calls and more. All lenses will support 4K video recording at 60 frames per second. The Realme 15 Pro will pack a 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W charging. It is claimed to deliver up to 113 hours of Spotify streaming or 22 hours of YouTube video playback on a single charge, with up to two days of usage in regular conditions.

The phone measures 7.69mm in thickness and will come with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is also IP69-rated for dust and water resistance. On the software front, the Realme 15 Pro will ship with AI-powered photo editing tools, including AI Edit Genie, AI MagicGlow 2.0, and AI Party for auto and custom edits. Realme 15 Pro: Specifications Display: 4D curved panel, 144Hz refresh rate, 6,500 nits peak brightness, 2,500Hz touch sampling rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4

Rear camera: 50MP Sony IMX896 with OIS, ultra-wide lens

Front camera: 50MP

Battery: 7,000mAh, 80W fast charging

Water and dust resistance: IP69

Software features: AI Edit Genie, AI MagicGlow 2.0, AI Party

Colour options: Flowing Silver, Silk Pink, Silk Purple, Velvet Green Realme 15: What to expect The company has confirmed that the Realme 15 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300+ chipset. The smartphone measures 7.66mm in thickness and will come with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Realme 15 smartphone will sport a 4D curve plus display with 144Hz of refresh rate and up to 6500 nits peak brightness. According to the company, the phone will also offer support for 120fps gaming.

For imaging, it will feature a 50MP main camera paired with an 8MP ultra wide camera. At the front, there will be a 50MP camera for selfies, video calls and more. Both the 50MP will support 4K recording. ALSO READ: Garena Free Fire Max: July 24 redeem codes to win weapon diamonds and skins In terms of battery, the smartphone will pack a 7000mAh battery with an 80W wired charging support. It is claimed to deliver up to 83 hours of Spotify streaming or 22 hours of YouTube video playback on a single charge. The Realme 15 Pro will ship with AI-powered photo editing tools MagicGlow 2.0, and AI Party for auto and custom edits.

Realme 15: Specifications Display: 4D curved panel, 144Hz refresh rate, 6,500 nits peak brightness, 2,500Hz touch sampling rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300+

Rear camera: 50MP primary+ 8MP ultrawide lens

Front camera: 50MP

Battery: 7,000mAh, 80W fast charging

Water and dust resistance: IP69

Software features: AI MagicGlow 2.0, AI Party

Colour options: Flowing Silver, Silk Pink, Velvet Green Realme Buds T200: What to expect Realme is set to launch the Buds T200 as its latest wireless earbuds, featuring 12.4mm dynamic bass drivers with support for LDAC codec and Hi-Res Audio. They offer up to 32dB active noise cancellation, 45ms low latency Game Mode, and dual-mic noise reduction.