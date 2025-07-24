Meta adds new protections for teens, children across platforms: What's new

Meta has announced that it is adding new safety features for teen accounts across its social media platforms, along with new protections for adult-managed child accounts on Instagram. With this update, teens across Meta apps will have more context about who they’re messaging in DMs. Meanwhile, some teen account protections are being extended to adult-managed accounts.

Meta’s teen account protection and child safety features: What’s new

New safety features in DMs for teen accounts

Meta says it has rolled out new safety features in DMs for teen accounts to provide more context about the accounts they’re interacting with and help them identify potential scammers. With the update, teens will now see safety tips and have clearer options to block an account. They’ll also be able to view the month and year the account joined Instagram, which will be prominently displayed at the top of new chat windows. Additionally, a new block and report feature will let users take both actions at once.

New protections for adult-managed children accounts Meta is also introducing safeguards for accounts run by adults that primarily feature children. This includes parents who regularly share photos and videos of their children, as well as adults — such as parents or talent managers — who manage accounts on behalf of teens or children under thirteen.