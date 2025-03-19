Apple iPhone 16e review: Expensive no-frill iPhone with focus on essentials

The iPhone 16e is a new addition to the iPhone 16 series, which Apple said is designed from the ground up to support artificial intelligence-powered features under the Apple Intelligence branding. Priced from Rs 59,900, it sits on the expensive side of the spectrum despite its focus on essentials. However, it warrants consideration for its compact form factor, ease of use, and all-day battery life.

Design and Display

The iPhone 16e features a compact design complemented by a thin and lightweight yet durable construction. It has an aluminium frame, ceramic glass protection on the display, and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. However, the design is uninspiring, closely resembling the iPhone 14, with the only notable addition being the action button from the latest iPhone line-up. Even the colour options are limited to black and white.

While these features compensate for some aspects, they do not address all shortcomings. The display is bordered by thick bezels and a relatively large notch at the top, housing the Face ID sensors and front-facing camera. Moreover, the 60Hz OLED panel feels dated, particularly for users accustomed to higher refresh rate displays. This is not unique to the iPhone 16e, as both the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus also feature 60Hz screens. The difference is immediately noticeable when transitioning from a higher refresh rate display, resulting in an underwhelming visual experience.

Audio

Fortunately, Apple has maintained a high standard in the audio department. The iPhone 16e delivers clear and loud acoustics, with support for spatial audio over wireless connections when used with compatible accessories.

Camera

The iPhone 16e adheres to its essentials-focused philosophy in the imaging department as well. It features a single 48-megapixel rear camera that performs well in good lighting but struggles in low-light conditions, likely due to a slower shutter speed—a limitation not observed in other models within the iPhone 16 series.

The camera interface offers 1x and 2x zoom options, indicating optical zoom availability. However, the 2x zoom is achieved through in-sensor cropping rather than dedicated hardware. This method works effectively in well-lit conditions but underperforms in low-light environments. Portrait photography is a mixed experience—while it works well for human subjects, it fails to detect non-human objects accurately due to the absence of a secondary camera or additional depth sensors.

Sensor limitations also impact video quality, especially in low-light scenarios. However, in well-lit conditions, the iPhone 16e records impressive 4K videos in Dolby Vision at 60 frames per second, offering excellent stabilisation, wide colour coverage, a superior dynamic range, and spatial audio support.

Performance and AI features

Powered by the Apple A18 chip – based on the processor found in the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus – the iPhone 16e features a 6-core CPU, 4-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. The chipset also introduces the Apple C1 5G modem, which enhances power efficiency without compromising network performance.

While Apple Intelligence is a key feature of the A18 chip, it is currently unavailable in India. The AI-powered functionalities are set to roll out with iOS 18.4 in April. In terms of general performance, the A18 delivers a balance of power and efficiency, handling everyday tasks as well as intensive workloads with ease. However, thermal management is a concern—the device heats up quickly during demanding tasks such as recording 4K 60fps videos or playing graphically intensive games. Additionally, it warms up noticeably while charging, which leads to reduced performance and longer charging times.

Battery and charging

The iPhone 16e supports both wired and wireless charging, but it does not feature MagSafe compatibility. Charging times exceed an hour for both methods. However, battery life is a strong point for this compact device, offering six to seven hours of screen-on time depending on usage. Impressively, it does not require frequent recharges, making it a reliable choice for users who prioritise longevity in a compact smartphone.

Verdict

The iPhone 16e is a well-rounded device that balances essential features with a compact design and reliable battery life. While it excels in areas such as audio quality and everyday performance, it falls short with its outdated 60Hz display, thermal issues, and camera limitations in low light. For those seeking an iPhone experience without premium features at a relatively lower price, the iPhone 16e is a viable option—though not without compromises.