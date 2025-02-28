Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 review: Good across the board, but not outstanding

Apple-owned Beats by Dre officially entered the Indian market last year, though it did so with its existing product line-up rather than launching a new product. The brand subsequently refreshed its portfolio with festival-themed variants and a special edition developed in collaboration with Kim Kardashian. However, its commitment to the Indian market is now more evident with the simultaneous global and Indian launch of the Powerbeats Pro 2.

The Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are unique in two ways – they feature an ear-hook design and boast an optical heart rate sensor for workouts. Both of these aspects enhance their utility but also introduce certain drawbacks. Let us explore these aspects in detail.

Design and Build

The Powerbeats Pro 2 come with a sizable charging and storage case, which raises questions about the dimensions of its predecessor, given that Beats claims the new case is 33 per cent smaller. Despite this reduction in size, the case remains bulky and has noticeable heft when carrying the earphones inside. While portable, it is not pocket-friendly.

The case follows a minimalist yet functional design. It features an LED indicator on the front to display charging and pairing status, a recessed USB-C port at the rear for wired charging, and a dedicated pairing button inside. It also supports wireless (Qi) charging, although it lacks magnets for alignment.

The earphones themselves present a more refined form factor. They are relatively compact and lightweight for an ear-hook-style design. The in-ear construction, complemented by five sizes of silicone ear tips (including XS and XL), ensures a secure fit. However, this comes at the cost of long-term comfort.

The silicone ear tips, while soft, cause discomfort after extended use. Similarly, the ear-hooks, designed to anchor securely behind the ears, may result in strain when worn for prolonged workout sessions.

Ease of use partially compensates for these comfort issues. Both earbuds feature mechanical volume controls, making volume adjustments seamless, but they are susceptible to accidental presses while adjusting the fit. The Beats logo on the outer face doubles as a button for playback control and active noise cancellation (ANC) toggling. A side view reveals the optical heart rate sensor, along with magnetic connectors and an additional optical sensor for in-ear detection.

Compatibility and features

The Powerbeats Pro 2 are compatible with both Apple and Android devices, though functionality varies across platforms.

On Apple devices, the earphones support:

One-touch pairing

Automatic switching between Apple devices

Audio sharing with other Beats or AirPods users

Hands-free Siri access

Integration with the Find My network

Android users can access the following features via the Beats companion app:

One-touch pairing

Activation or deactivation of heart rate monitoring

Customisable controls

Battery status widgets

Locate My Beats

Over-the-air firmware updates

As an Apple product, the Powerbeats Pro 2 benefit from native support at the operating system level. Opening the case near an Apple device prompts a quick connection, with subsequent synchronisation across all Apple ecosystem devices signed in to the same iCloud account. However, the earphones do not support multi-point connectivity, which can be inconvenient for users juggling devices running different operating systems, such as Windows PCs, iPhones, and Android tablets.

Heart rate monitoring

Heart rate (HR) monitoring is a standout feature of the Powerbeats Pro 2, setting them apart from other wireless earphones. However, it also introduces several limitations.

Unlike fitness bands and smartwatches, HR monitoring on these earphones is restricted to workout sessions – only transmits data to select third-party apps during workouts.

Activating HR monitoring is a cumbersome process—double-pressing and holding the Beats button before each workout. If this step is skipped, the sensor remains inactive. Additionally, while the earphones claim compatibility with gym equipment, establishing a connection is unreliable, often failing to pair successfully.

On iOS, only six apps currently support HR monitoring: Runna, Nike Run Club, Open, Ladder, Slopes, and YaoYao. Android offers broader compatibility, supporting any health and fitness app capable of pairing with an HR monitoring accessory.

Even if one overcomes these hurdles, data accuracy remains inconsistent. The Powerbeats Pro 2 provide HR readings similar to those of the Apple Watch Series 8, which, while not the most precise, remains within an acceptable range. However, accuracy is influenced by fit and sensor contact. Sweat accumulation, common during workouts, disrupts sensor function, leading to potential inaccuracies. The sensor must also maintain full skin contact to deliver reliable results.

Audio Performance and ANC

The Powerbeats Pro 2 deliver good audio quality but do not excel. The default sound profile is well-balanced across frequencies, without an excessive emphasis on bass or treble. The audio output remains consistent across volume levels, which is a positive aspect. However, there is a noticeable difference in sound quality when ANC is enabled versus disabled. For some reason, the earphones sound better with ANC on. When in transparency mode or with ANC turned off, the sound profile appears inferior.

ANC itself is effective but not exceptional. The transparency mode successfully channels ambient noise without distorting it. However, some advanced Apple features, such as Conversation Mode (which temporarily lowers music volume when the earbuds detect speech), are absent. Gesture controls, available on AirPods for answering or declining calls, are also missing.

Despite these omissions, call quality is a highlight. With three microphones on each earbud, the Powerbeats Pro 2 deliver clear audio in both loud and quiet environments, often surpassing the AirPods Pro in voice clarity.

Battery life

Battery performance is a key strength of the Powerbeats Pro 2. Beats claims a battery life of 10 hours per charge with ANC off, and real-world usage aligns closely with this estimate. Even with ANC and HR monitoring enabled, the earphones last approximately seven-eight hours, which is impressive. For comparison, the AirPods 4 with ANC deliver only four hours of playback with ANC enabled.

Verdict

At Rs 29,900, the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 offer a unique combination of secure fit, workout-focused features, and solid battery life. However, their overall appeal is hindered by comfort issues, a cumbersome HR monitoring experience, and missing Apple-exclusive features that would have enhanced usability. While they are a good option for fitness enthusiasts, they fall short of being an all-round leader in the true wireless earphone segment.