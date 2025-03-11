Nothing Phone 3a review: A mid-ranger with something in store for everyone

here. But what about the standard Phone 3a? It shares key specifications with the Pro model, including the processor, display, and battery, but comes at a lower price. While the base model has the potential to outperform its Pro counterpart in value, does it have missing features that may impact everyday performance? Let us find out: Nothing debuted the A-series in 2024 with focus on the essentials, but most importantly to deliver a strong value-for-money proposition in the midrange segment. The philosophy stands true for the recently launched Phone 3a Pro, which I recently reviewed and you can read it. But what about the standard Phone 3a? It shares key specifications with the Pro model, including the processor, display, and battery, but comes at a lower price. While the base model has the potential to outperform its Pro counterpart in value, does it have missing features that may impact everyday performance? Let us find out:

Design

The Nothing Phone 3a has a distinct design compared to the Pro model but feels like a true successor to last year’s Phone 2a. It retains the centrally aligned horizontal camera layout, now upgraded to a triple-camera setup. The phone also carries Nothing’s signature transparent back with the Glyph interface, along with improvements to the back panel—most notably, the new glass material, which is more resistant to scratches than its predecessor. Additionally, the base variant offers more colour options.

Despite being significantly lighter than the Pro model, the Phone 3a still has some heft, weighing 201g. However, its well-balanced weight distribution ensures a comfortable grip during extended use. The phone also sits flatter on surfaces due to a less protruding camera module while maintaining stability for tabletop use. That said, some common issues remain—it is slightly slippery and prone to smudges.

One of the key upgrades this year is the introduction of the Essential Key, positioned below the side-mounted power button. Like the Pro model, it has a convex shape and glossy finish, making it distinct from the other buttons. Its placement ensures easy accessibility while minimizing the chances of mistaking it for the power button.

Display

The Nothing Phone 3a features the same 6.77-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display as the Pro model, delivering vibrant colours and sharp visuals. It offers a peak manual brightness of 800 nits, which increases to 1300 nits in high-brightness mode for improved outdoor visibility. The display also maintains good legibility with minimal glare across different viewing angles.

While it lacks an LTPO panel, the Phone 3a dynamically adjusts its refresh rate between 30Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz based on usage. Scrolling and animations feel smooth, and in Gaming Mode, the 1000Hz touch sampling rate ensures precise touch response for enhanced gameplay.

For media consumption, the device supports Widevine L1 certification, enabling high-definition playback on compatible platforms. YouTube videos offer HDR viewing options, but HDR support is not available on streaming services like Netflix.

Camera

There are significant differences between the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro in the camera department, but first, let’s look at the similarities. On paper, both smartphones feature a 50MP (f/1.88) primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). However, in actual use, there are noticeable differences in image processing. The Phone 3a captures images with a slightly warmer tone, while the Pro model produces more vibrant colours under the same settings. Despite this, details and sharpness remain consistent across both devices. The smartphones also share an 8MP ultra-wide camera, where colour variations between the two models are less pronounced.

The major distinction lies in the telephoto camera. The Phone 3a is equipped with a 50MP telephoto lens capable of 2x optical zoom, whereas the Pro model features a periscope setup enabling 3x optical zoom. The Phone 3a captures good detail at 2x zoom, but images become less sharp when zooming further compared to the Pro. That said, the Phone 3a's telephoto camera performs better in bright conditions, being less prone to overexposure. Additionally, it produces better portraits at 2x zoom, whereas the Pro excels at 3x.

Another key difference is the front-facing camera. The Phone 3a has a 32MP sensor, while the Pro boasts a 50MP unit. While selfies on the Phone 3a are decent and usable, facial details can appear over-softened in low-light conditions.

For videography, both the primary and telephoto cameras support 4K at 30fps. However, the ultra-wide camera is limited to 1080p at 30fps. The front camera also lacks 4K recording but does support 1080p at 60fps.

Performance

Both the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. However, the base model does not offer a 12GB RAM option. Despite this, there is little difference in real-world performance, as the Phone 3a handles day-to-day tasks smoothly.

For more demanding workloads such as multitasking and gaming, the device performs well, though graphically intensive games require some compromises. While these games remain playable, reducing graphics settings to medium is necessary to maintain stable performance. Additionally, there is a noticeable rise in temperature near the camera bar during extended gaming sessions. That said, I did not experience any frame drops while playing Genshin Impact, despite the warmth.

Software

Just like the Pro model, the user interface on the Phone 3a feels nearly flagship-grade. Running on Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.1, the software experience is clean, free of bloatware, and non-intrusive. The interface is fluid, with smooth animations throughout the system.

Notably, the Phone 3a retains all the software features of the Pro model. This includes interactive and engaging widgets, lock screen customisation options, and AI-powered functionalities such as automatic app drawer sorting. It also introduces the new Essential Space, which, in some ways, resembles Google Pixel’s Screenshot app but offers expanded functionality. Users can add notes to captures, save and transcribe audio notes, and more. The feature can also understand the content of the images and set reminders for an event if it detects details for one. While there are some minor inconsistencies in the software, these are likely to be addressed in future updates.

Battery and charging

Battery and charging on the Phone 3a are identical to the Pro model, featuring a 5000mAh battery with support for 50W wired charging. On a full charge, the phone comfortably lasts an entire day and extends into the following hours. Interestingly, during testing, the Phone 3a lasted slightly longer than the Pro. As for charging speeds, the device recharges fully in approximately 55 minutes.

Verdict

Priced at Rs 24,999, the Phone 3a presents strong value for those seeking a well-rounded daily driver. It delivers sufficient power for routine tasks, captures decent photos, offers excellent battery life, and maintains a refined software experience. The absence of features like wireless charging is less noticeable at this price point. However, for those needing greater versatility in the camera department, the Phone 3a Pro would be the better choice.