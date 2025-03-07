Lenovo Tab K11 (Enhanced Edition) review: Mixed bag of hits and misses

Lenovo has a strong track record of offering tablets across segments, particularly in the budget range, where it provides good value for money. The Lenovo Tab K11 (Enhanced Edition) seems to follow the same approach. Priced at Rs 24,998 on the company’s website, it includes a stylus pen and a Folio Keyboard in the box. But does it truly deliver a worthwhile experience in terms of performance and usability? Let’s find out.

Design

The Lenovo Tab K11 features a full metal chassis with a flat-frame design, accented by subtly contoured edges. The back sports a dual-tone finish, with a frosted polycarbonate strip running horizontally across the top in landscape orientation, integrating the camera module.

With an 11-inch display, the tablet strikes a balance between portability and usability, offering ample screen space while remaining compact and easy to handle. Despite weighing 465g, it feels well-balanced in hand. Additionally, the matte-textured metal enclosure enhances grip while effectively resisting dust and smudges.

Display and Audio

Despite being an LCD panel, the WUXGA (1920x1200) resolution display on the Lenovo Tab K11 delivers vibrant colours without compromising clarity. While brightness is sufficient indoors, outdoor visibility drops significantly in daylight. The panel supports a 90Hz refresh rate, but the experience is not as smooth as expected—likely due to the tablet's performance rather than the display itself.

For content consumption, the tablet includes Widevine L1 certification, enabling high-definition playback on supported platforms. However, HDR support is missing.

Enhancing the multimedia experience is a quad-speaker setup, delivering clear audio with ample volume. The speakers support Dolby Atmos Surround Sound, adding to the immersive experience. Additionally, the inclusion of a 3.5mm headphone jack provides more flexibility for audio accessories.

Performance and software

Powered by the MediaTek Helio G88, the Lenovo Tab K11 lags behind the competition in performance. While it handles basic tasks like watching YouTube videos and taking notes well, it struggles with more demanding workloads. Multitasking in PC Mode often results in slowdowns and stutters.

Gaming performance is also underwhelming. Titles like FC Mobile and Asphalt Legends are playable but suffer from long loading times. More demanding games default to the lowest graphics settings, making for an unimpressive experience.

On the software front, the tablet ships with Android 13, which feels dated for a 2025 device. While an Android 14 update was available immediately, there will just be one more major OS upgrade for the device. The software experience is also hampered by performance limitations, causing frequent jitters and lag when navigating the UI.

Despite these drawbacks, PC Mode is a highlight, offering a Windows-like interface that enhances productivity by allowing multiple apps to run simultaneously. Another useful feature is the native key mapping option, which lets users assign keyboard or controller inputs for gaming.

Additionally, Lenovo includes experimental features under the 'ZUI Lab' in settings. One such feature is the "Video Call Assistant," which offers background blur, virtual backgrounds, and screen sharing in third-party video calling apps. While WhatsApp appears on the list of supported apps, some functionalities remain missing.

Camera and more

The Lenovo Tab K11 features a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera. While neither stands out in terms of imaging capabilities, they are functional for basic tasks. The rear camera is particularly useful for scanning documents, aided by a native document mode in the camera app. The front camera delivers acceptable quality for video calls at this price point. Additionally, its landscape orientation enhances usability for virtual meetings and online classes, making it practical for students and professionals.

The tablet also supports a physical SIM card and includes a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage, adding to its versatility.

Battery

Equipped with a 7,040mAh battery, the Lenovo Tab K11 delivers reliable battery life, lasting a full workday with regular use. For lighter workloads, it can extend up to two days on a single charge. While Lenovo includes a power adapter in the box, the 10W wired charging is underwhelming. During testing, the tablet took almost four hours to fully recharge, which may be a drawback for users who need quicker top-ups.

Folio Keyboard and stylus

The Lenovo Tab K11 (Enhanced Edition) stands out for including a keyboard case and stylus in the box.

The stylus, powered by an AAAA battery, lacks magnetic charging but offers a comfortable grip with a thicker build. Palm rejection works well while taking notes, but there is a slight input lag, which can affect handwriting accuracy and speed. Lenovo pre-installs a few apps to enhance stylus functionality, including Nebo for handwriting-to-text conversion and MyScript Calculator for solving handwritten equations.

The Folio Keyboard proves to be the more useful accessory. While it lacks a trackpad, the well-spaced keys provide good tactile feedback. The keyboard attaches magnetically to the tablet using a three-pin connector, ensuring seamless pairing and eliminating the need for separate charging. However, the fixed viewing angle may limit flexibility in different usage scenarios.

What is good with Lenovo Tab K11 (Enhanced Edition)

Folio Keyboard and stylus included in the box.

Premium metal build with a sturdy design.

Good stereo speaker system with Dolby Atmos support.

Front-facing camera in landscape orientation – ideal for video calls.

Cellular connectivity, microSD card slot, and 3.5mm audio jack for added versatility.

What is not so impressive