Apple has launched its next-generation iPad mini. Powered by the A17 Pro chip featured in the iPhone 15 Pro models, the new iPad mini supports a full suite of Apple’s artificial intelligence features, referred to as Apple Intelligence. The new iPad mini starts at Rs 49,900 and is now available for pre-order in India. General availability begins on October 23.

iPad mini: India Pricing and variants Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp 128GB (Wi-Fi): Rs 49,900

128GB (Wi-Fi + Cellular): Rs 64,900

256GB (Wi-Fi): Rs 59,900

256GB (Wi-Fi + Cellular): Rs 74,900

512GB (Wi-Fi): Rs 79,900

512GB (Wi-Fi + Cellular): Rs 94,900 Colours: Space Grey, Blue, Purple, Starlight

iPad mini: Pre-order offers

Customers pre-ordering the new iPad mini can avail an instant cashback of Rs 3,000 on select bank cards from American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank. There is also an option for a no-interest equated monthly instalment (No-Cost EMI) plan of up to 12 months.

Customers will also receive three months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade subscription at no additional cost.

iPad mini: Details

The new iPad mini is powered by the A17 Pro chip, ready for Apple Intelligence which will begin rolling out later this month with iPadOS 18.1. The company stated that Apple Intelligence will be deeply integrated into iPadOS 18, offering tools for generating language and images, taking action across apps, and drawing from personal context to simplify everyday tasks. Apple Intelligence employs a hybrid approach, with many AI models running entirely on-device, while more power-hungry processing occurs in the cloud, which Apple refers to as Private Cloud Compute.

To support on-device AI processing, the A17 Pro chip includes a neural engine (NPU) that offers 2x faster processing speed compared to the previous generation iPad mini. Additionally, the A17 Pro delivers a 30 per cent boost in CPU (central processing unit) performance and a 25 per cent increase in GPU (graphics processing unit) performance compared to the last generation iPad mini. The dedicated GPU also brings advanced gaming features, such as hardware-accelerated ray tracing, enhancing in-game graphics for AAA gaming titles.

The new iPad mini features an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display and now supports Apple Pencil Pro. For imaging, the iPad mini features a 12MP wide camera on the back that supports Smart HDR 4, providing a more dynamic range in images with lifelike colours. Additionally, it uses machine learning to auto-detect documents, allowing users to scan them directly from the Camera app. At the front, the iPad mini has a 12MP ultra-wide camera in portrait orientation with support for the Center Stage feature.

Apple has also improved connectivity options on the iPad mini, with Wi-Fi 6E support across models and 5G eSIM support on cellular variants. The USB-C port on the iPad mini is now also faster, with Apple claiming 2x faster data transfer than the previous generation model.