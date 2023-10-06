Home / Technology / Tech Reviews / Apple Watch Series 9 review: All about display, performance in current form

Apple Watch Series 9 review: All about display, performance in current form

While the Apple Watch Series 9 may not initially appear as a significant upgrade, it holds promise with features such as the double-tap gesture and on-device Siri soon to be available

Khalid Anzar New Delhi
Apple Watch Series 9

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 1:28 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Watch Series 9 is a feature-packed smartwatch with an identical design to its predecessor. Powered by Apple's S9 system-in-package (SiP), the 2023 model brings improvements in performance and power efficiency, despite featuring a brighter display that Apple claims can reach a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits. Additionally, the Watch Series 9 is equipped with a second-generation ultrawide-band chip for precise iPhone tracking.

On the software front, the Watch Series 9 introduces a new double-tap gesture, allowing users to operate some watch features without touching the display. Furthermore, Siri requests are now processed on the device, resulting in faster response times. These features are not available out of the box but are slated to arrive in a subsequent Watch OS 10 firmware update later this year. In its current form, the Apple Watch Series 9 focuses on display and performance.

Speaking of the display, which serves as the window to the smartwatch experience, the one on the Apple Watch Series 9 remains the same in terms of size and shape as the previous generation, but it boasts double the maximum brightness. This boost in brightness makes the display easily readable in bright outdoor environments. Apple has also ensured usability in dimly lit surroundings, as the display can dim to a minimum brightness of just one nit when in Sleep Focus mode. Complementing the bright display are the new watch faces, part of Watch OS 10, including Snoopy, Palette, and Solar Analog.

Turning to performance, the Watch Series 9 is swift and responsive, with no noticeable lag or slowdown in the interface. The performance enhancements brought by the Apple S9 SiP are evident even in everyday use. However, the real strength of the chip becomes apparent in its power efficiency. The Watch Series 9 manages to deliver a full day of on-battery time, even when used extensively for tracking outdoor health activities with the always-on display enabled. In general use, with the always-on display still active, the on-battery time extends to a couple of days.

Verdict

While the Apple Watch Series 9 may not initially appear as a significant upgrade, starting at Rs 41,900, it holds promise with features such as the double-tap gesture and on-device Siri soon to be available. For current Apple Watch Series users seeking an upgrade, the Watch Series 9 presents a compelling option.

Also Read

Pride of place: How to choose the perfect display cabinet for home

Sebi seeks explanation from NSE over misuse of its TAP platform: Report

Apple reportedly working on gen-AI like features in Siri: Details here

LG Gram 16 review: Big display, strong performance, and lightweight design

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC review: Budget neckband earphones with ANC

ROG Ally review: Asus' handheld gaming device is good, but not perfect

Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Mini review: Expansive sound, compact form factor

Apple iPhone 15 review: Not perfect, yet likeable for experience and more

iPhone 15 Pro Max review: Apple's flagship smartphone is full of surprises

Move to iOS: iPhone 15 is good, but I am spoilt for choice as Android users

Topics :Apple IncApple IndiaApple Watch

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 1:28 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun Pharma

Russia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS match

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs NED Playing 11 live match time streaming

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent off

Sikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story