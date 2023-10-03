Apple iPhone 15 review: Not perfect, yet likeable for experience and more

Apple's sales in India are primarily driven by older-generation models. However, this time around, the entry-level model in the iPhone 15 series might change the trend. Priced at Rs 79,900 and up, this smartphone boasts a Dynamic Island display, a USB-C connector, a 48MP main camera sensor, and more. Despite being a non-pro model, it does not differ significantly from the pro version, as the gap between the vanilla and pro models is not as pronounced as it used to be until last year.

Design

While the overall appearance of the iPhone 15 closely resembles the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13, there are notable design changes. The device is lightweight and features a matte finish on the frosted glass back. It has a flat aluminium frame with contoured edges, providing a secure grip.

The mute switch is located just above the volume rockers on the left side of the frame, while the power button is on the right side. The most significant change on the frame can be seen at the bottom, with the USB-C connector placed between the speaker and microphone openings. Another noticeable change is the introduction of the Dynamic Island display.

Display

The iPhone 15 boasts a 6.1-inch OLED display that extends evenly on all sides, leaving minimal and symmetrical bezels. The display excels in reproducing natural colours and showing precise details, ensuring an excellent viewing experience.

However, the cut-out at the top of the display (Dynamic Island) can obstruct content while scrolling, especially when reading articles or other text-based material. Nevertheless, it proves useful for displaying notifications, the charging indicator, and music player animations.

Unlike the Pro models, this display has a refresh rate of 60Hz. Those upgrading from a smartphone with a higher refresh rate display will immediately notice the difference.



Performance

Powered by the Apple A16 Bionic, which is the same system-on-chip used in the previous generation Pro models, the iPhone 15 delivers snappy performance with no noticeable slowdown or lag, even after extended use. The phone handles multitasking, high-resolution video playback, and graphically demanding games effortlessly.

However, it is worth noting that the device experiences thermal issues, particularly during gaming sessions. Certain games, such as FC Mobile (formerly FIFA Mobile) and Real Racing 3, cause the phone to heat up quickly when the FPS limiter is disabled. Additionally, extended 4K video recording sessions also lead to significant heating.

Camera

Camera capabilities take the spotlight on the iPhone 15. It features a 48-megapixel main sensor paired with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. The camera produces impressive 24MP high-resolution images with natural colours, vibrancy, and detail, even in challenging lighting conditions.

For video capture, both the rear primary sensor and the front 12 MP sensor support 4K 60fps recording. The inclusion of Cinematic mode, which adds focus transitions and a shallow depth of field, enhances the creative potential of video recording. However, it occasionally blurs objects in focus around the edges when shooting under artificial light or indoors.

The iPhone 15 also includes an Action mode for gimbal-like stabilization, but this mode is not available when recording in 4K, automatically switching to 2.8K resolution.

Battery

The iPhone 15 offers decent battery life, lasting through a full day of normal usage with some charge remaining. However, battery drain accelerates during high-resolution video recording and extended gaming sessions.

Charging speed is average, taking about half an hour to reach 50 per cent battery. Notably, charging via USB-C provides more flexibility, as the iPhone can be charged using Android phone cables. However, it is important to note that using cables other than the one provided in the box results in the phone becoming warm during charging.

Verdict

With the iPhone 15 maintaining its price point from the previous year, starting at Rs 79,900 for the 128GB storage variant, it presents an attractive option for those looking to upgrade their aging iPhones. However, individuals seeking enhanced camera performance and a higher refresh rate display may find the Pro models to be a better fit. The iPhone 15 is also an excellent choice for Android users looking to switch to the Apple ecosystem, provided they do not see the 60Hz refresh rate as a deterrent.