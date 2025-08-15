CMF Buds 2 review: Stylish budget earbuds with clear audio, long battery

Launched a few months ago and now available for Rs 2,699, the CMF Buds 2 promise style, comfort, and clear sound, featuring 11mm drivers, audio tuned by Dirac Opteo, and Spatial Audio support. While they impress in design and everyday use, their noise cancellation and transparency leave room for improvement.

Design and fit

The CMF Buds 2 stick to the brand’s minimalist aesthetic, featuring a squared-off case with a smooth matte finish and a transparent corner dial that serves as a tactile design element. The case is compact and lightweight, with a USB Type-C charging port on the right and a front LED indicator for battery status.

Available in Dark Grey, Light Green, and Orange, the Light Green variant is visually striking but prone to showing dust. The earbuds combine a matte-textured stem with a glossy upper section and offer a secure, comfortable fit, though the plastic build feels less premium compared to the Buds 2 Plus. Software and controls Controlled through the Nothing X app, the CMF Buds 2 offer multiple equaliser presets, including Dirac Opteo, which delivers the clearest and most balanced output. Noise cancellation modes include Low, Mid, High, and Adaptive, along with transparency and no-ANC modes. An Ultra Bass mode with five intensity levels and a fixed Spatial Audio mode are also present, though both deliver limited impact in practice. Touch controls can be customised, but volume adjustment remains tied to tap-and-hold gestures.

Noise cancellation and transparency The Buds 2 claim up to 48dB noise cancellation, which works reasonably well for muting background sounds in offices or during commutes. However, they fall short in loud environments, letting through conversations and traffic noise. Compared to the Buds 2 Plus, noise isolation feels notably weaker. Transparency mode also underperforms, letting in only faint ambient noise, which becomes almost inaudible when music or video is playing. Microphone performance is solid, with clear and consistent voice capture during calls. Connectivity The CMF Buds 2 feature in-ear detection, dual-device pairing, and quick, reliable reconnections after initial setup. Switching between devices is seamless.