iPadOS 26 public beta now available: Key features, first impressions, more

The first public beta of the upcoming iPadOS 26 is now available. If you own any of the iPad models listed below, navigate to Settings – General – Software Update – Beta Updates – iPadOS 26 Public Beta. Then, tap the back option and wait for the update to appear. Once available, tap Install Now to download and update your iPad to iPadOS 26.

iPadOS 26: Supported models

iPad Pro (M4)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later)

iPad Air (M3)

iPad Air (M2)

iPad Air (3rd generation and later)

iPad (A16)

iPad (8th generation and later)

iPad mini (A17 Pro)

iPad mini (5th generation and later)

Important note

iPadOS 26 is currently available in both public and developer beta versions, intended strictly for a limited audience for testing purposes. The stable final release is expected towards the end of this year. The public beta allows early access to upcoming enhancements, new features, and a revised user interface; albeit with inconsistencies and, in some instances, critical bugs within the system. Therefore, it is strongly advised not to update your device to the beta version and instead wait for the stable release.

iPadOS 26 public beta: First impressions Device tested: iPad Air 13-inch (M3) The Liquid Glass UI takes centre stage on the expansive display of the iPad Air 13-inch, but the standout feature is the windowing system, which brings iPadOS a step closer to macOS. Immediately after updating to the public beta, Apple prompts users to choose a default layout, offering three options: the familiar full-screen apps, Stage Manager, and the newly introduced windowing system. This choice is important, as not all users may wish to adopt the windowing system. It is encouraging to see Apple offering flexibility rather than imposing the new layout as default.

ALSO READ: Apple iPadOS 26: Check key features coming to these iPads later this year As expected with a first public beta, refinements are incomplete. For instance, some applications do not yet support the new user interface elements. One such app is Adobe Express, which displays a pop-up indicating it is not yet compatible with iPadOS 26. These apps are expected to be updated in time for the general rollout. Otherwise, most applications, including third-party ones, function well with the windowing system. A menu bar, reminiscent of macOS, is now present. It displays options relevant to the active app, although most of these options are currently greyed out, suggesting ongoing development.

Siri has also received an upgrade, with a type-to-Siri feature now accessible by double-tapping the horizontal bar at the bottom of the screen. There are now three ways to interact with Siri: using the “Hey Siri” voice command, long-pressing the power button to activate voice input, and double-tapping the bar for text input. While this is a step in the right direction, the implementation lacks the cohesiveness typically associated with Apple. Ideally, users should be able to choose between keyboard and voice input within a unified Siri interface. ALSO READ: iOS 26 public beta hands-on: Liquid Glass, simplified UI, and new AI tools