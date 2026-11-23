Global tech giant Google on Monday announced an expanded initiative, Momentum, to deepen its engagement with India’s startup ecosystem. The initiative brings together its artificial intelligence (AI) technology, engineering expertise, cloud infrastructure and global platforms to help domestic firms develop products, acquire customers and scale operations.

“Momentum is our commitment to bring more of Google to Indian founders across that journey, from technology and engineering support to trusted deployment, customers and scale, while continuing to invest in the talent, infrastructure and ecosystem around them,” the company said in an online blog.

The initiative builds on Google’s Startup Accelerator programmes in India and aims to support founders across different stages of growth, from product development and technology deployment to commercial readiness and access to new markets.