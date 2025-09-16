Google Pixel 10 Pro review: AI focus overshadows imaging refinements

Google is primarily a software company, but it also has a hardware line, including Pixel smartphones, that reflects its advances in chipmaking, artificial intelligence, and, most importantly, imaging. Traditionally, the Pixel line focused on imaging while making progress in other areas. The Pixel 9 series, however, was an outlier with AI placed at the centre, deeply embedded into the operating system. That theme continues with the Pixel 10 series. Does this mean the camera system and imaging experience take a backseat on Google’s AI smartphones? Let us find out in the Pixel 10 Pro review.

Design

The Pixel 10 Pro continues with the design of its predecessor, which is not a disadvantage, as the compact form factor remains and the weight increase is marginal. The new colour options – Jade and Moonstone – are the only major differentiators, while the Porcelain variant (review unit) presents a gold-toned finish with a hint of rose gold on the polished metallic frame.

The flat frame, with rounded corners, provides a comfortable grip, making the phone easier to hold and operate. Both the front and rear panels are protected by Gorilla Glass Victus, which sits flush within the frame for a refined appearance. As with last generation model, the camera module is not integrated into the frame but is a standalone horizontal bar-shaped unit. This design ensures stability when placed on flat surfaces and also tilts the phone at a slight angle, making the screen easier to view when resting on a desk. On durability, the Pixel 10 Pro is IP68-rated for water and dust resistance, which is standard for flagship smartphones.

One design quirk remains: the power button sits above the volume rocker on the right side, which is the reverse of the conventional layout. Users coming from other devices may need time to adjust. Display The Pixel 10 Pro sports a 6.3-inch display, an appropriate size for a compact premium smartphone. For those who prefer larger screens, the Pixel 10 Pro XL offers a 6.8-inch panel, along with a bigger battery and faster 25W wireless charging through Qi2. Back to the Pixel 10 Pro, the display stretches corner to corner with minimal and symmetrical bezels. The in-display cut-out for the front-facing camera is slightly larger than usual, though users familiar with the iPhone’s notch may not find it distracting.

While retaining the same size as its predecessor, Google has increased peak brightness by 300 nits to 3,300, improving sunlight legibility. However, Dolby Vision support is missing. HDR content is limited to what is created on the device or shared via compatible platforms like YouTube and Instagram. This limitation may disappoint users accustomed to advanced HDR formats on streaming platforms. On audio, the Pixel 10 Pro’s speakers are a notable improvement over the previous generation, with gains in both loudness and depth that bring them closer to industry standards. For wireless audio, spatial sound is supported, and the best experience comes with Google’s own earbuds. The absence of Dolby Atmos support, however, is disappointing given its status as an industry standard.

Software and AI The Pixel 10 Pro is positioned as an AI smartphone, powered by the Tensor G5 chip and Google’s on-device Gemini models. While heavily promoted as a breakthrough, in practice the AI features are iterative and occasionally inconsistent. The most tangible benefit is in the camera, where Camera Coach provides composition advice that is useful, though limited to static frames. In fast-paced environments or with moving subjects, it often causes missed moments. Samsung’s Single Take feature, which leverages all camera sensors to capture multiple formats in one shot, feels more effective. Another addition is Pro Res Zoom through the telephoto lens. While not true optical zoom, it uses computational methods powered by Gemini to sharpen distant images to an impressive degree, though results sometimes appear over-processed.

ALSO READ: Pixel 10 series: Magic Cue to Camera Coach, Gemini AI features explained Beyond photography, the AI experience is mixed. Android 16 offers a clean, intuitive interface, and Google’s commitment to seven years of updates is a major advantage. However, flagship features such as Magic Cue underdeliver. Intended to proactively surface relevant information, it often makes random suggestions or fails to appear when needed, and its limited support for third-party apps like WhatsApp reduces its practicality. The standout feature is writing support in Gboard, which integrates Gemini’s writing tools across all apps where Gboard is available. This mirrors functionality seen earlier on Samsung devices and is a welcome addition.

Camera Despite Google’s focus on AI, progress in imaging is minimal. The Pixel 10 Pro uses the same camera sensors introduced with the Pixel 9 Pro. While Google claims improvements in the image pipeline and new ISP through the Tensor G5, real-world gains are marginal. Image quality in both stills and video is good but inconsistent. Post-processing often causes detail loss, particularly in low light. Performance varies by sensor, with the main sensor handling detail well while the telephoto suffers most. Portrait mode now supports full-resolution (50MP) captures in addition to 12MP, but without telephoto support. Subject separation remains imprecise, with noticeable overlaps between foreground and background.

On video, 4K 60fps mode exhibits frame drops, and sensor switching introduces jitter. Video Boost can smooth these issues but requires an internet connection and additional processing time. Performance The Pixel 10 Pro is powered by the Tensor G5, built on TSMC’s 3nm process. It feels faster and more efficient than its predecessors, delivering smooth app launches, responsive navigation, and quick execution of AI features. ALSO READ: Google launches Pixel 10 series: Tensor G5 to Qi2 and IP68, full specs here For gaming, however, the GPU performance lags behind rivals. While casual and mainstream titles like Call of Duty: Mobile run well, more demanding games struggle to maintain high frame rates. This device is not designed as a gaming phone, and Google is clear that its priorities are AI and imaging, where performance is better aligned.

Battery and charging Battery performance is stronger than on past Pixel models. The Pixel 10 Pro comfortably lasts a full day of mixed use, including 5G browsing, photography, and video streaming. Even on heavy days, it usually reaches bedtime with some charge remaining. Google’s “24+ hour” claim holds true, but this is not a two-day device like some competitors. Charging remains a weak point: the Pixel 10 Pro supports up to 30W wired charging and 15W wireless charging via the new Qi2-certified PixelSnap system. In an industry where faster charging is increasingly common, Google’s approach feels modest, particularly for wired charging.

Verdict The Pixel 10 Pro reflects Google’s shift in priorities, with AI features taking precedence over camera innovation. While the device offers improved performance through the Tensor G5, a bright and compact display, refined design, and reliable battery life, its imaging upgrades are minimal and fail to address existing inconsistencies. The AI features show promise but lack polish, and their real-world utility is uneven. That said, it is Google’s AI-first smartphone, but one where the camera, once its strongest suit, no longer takes centre stage. Google Pixel 10 Pro: Pricing and colour options Pixel 10 Pro (16GB RAM + 256GB storage): Rs 109,999