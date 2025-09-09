POCO M7 Plus 5G review: Game-ready performance and long-lasting battery

Chinese smartphone brand POCO recently launched the M7 Plus 5G in India. Priced from Rs 13,999, the phone packs a massive 7,000mAh battery, a 6.9-inch FHD+ display of 144Hz refresh rate, and IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. With gaming-focused hardware and long endurance, the device aims to strike a balance between entertainment and everyday use. Does it? Let us find out:

Design and display

At first glance, the M7 Plus looks familiar yet sharper than its predecessor. With a 6.9-inch display, the phone is large enough to border on tablet territory. The finish does well to resist fingerprints, though it compromises slightly on a premium feel. Its weight and thickness are noticeable in hand, and some users may find it bulky.

The display makes gaming immersive, particularly in titles such as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and Asphalt, where a wide field of view helps. The 144Hz refresh rate ensures smooth animations, especially in fast-paced gameplay. Brightness levels are adequate indoors and outdoors. Beyond gaming, the screen elevates entertainment – watching videos and streaming web series felt immersive, nearly tablet-like. Performance Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage (review unit), the phone handles daily tasks smoothly. Gaming performance is reliable: BGMI and Asphalt run well at high settings without major frame drops, while lighter titles are equally enjoyable. Thermal management is commendable: BGMI sessions of 40 minutes caused no heating issues, and Asphalt delivered consistently smooth play. The IP64 rating also provides assurance in light rain.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S26 series: From design to specifications, what to expect Battery The standout feature is the 7,000mAh battery, which comfortably lasts through long gaming or streaming sessions. Across 10 days of use, charging was infrequent. Reverse charging adds versatility, doubling the device as a backup power source. Performance dips slightly at low battery levels, with multitasking feeling slower. Charging is capped at 33W, taking about two hours for a full top-up—reasonable given the battery size. Camera The 50MP rear camera delivers balanced shots in daylight and decent portraits, though skin tones can appear smoothed. Low-light performance is modest, with some noise. Selfies are satisfactory, offering natural tones and detail suitable for social media. While functional, cameras are not the highlight—gamers may rely more on screen recording than photography.