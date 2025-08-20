Google launches Pixel 10 series: Tensor G5 to Qi2 and IP68, full specs here

Google has launched the Pixel 10 series. Similar to last year, the series encompasses four models: a base Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. All four models in the Pixel 10 series are powered by the Tensor G5 chip, coupled with the Titan M2 security coprocessor. The smartphones also debut Qi2-certified “Pixelsnap” wireless charging with the Pro XL model in the series supporting the latest Qi2 25W standard comparable to Apple iPhone 16 series.
Google Pixel 10 series: What’s new
Google Pixel 10 series smartphones are powered by the Tensor G5 chip that the company said marks Google’s most significant upgrade in custom silicon for Pixel with deeper customisation from architecture to manufacturing. The chip is said to offer up to 34 per cent better CPU performance than the last generation Tensor chip and comes with a fully custom Imaging Signal Processor (ISP) for enhanced imaging and videography.
The new chipset also improves performance of built-in Gemini AI tools, including the new Magic Cue and Camera Coach. Magic Cue is Google’s personalised intelligence system for AI-powered recommendations, while Camera Coach uses AI to offer suggestions while taking a picture.
Also Read
Another highlight of the Pixel 10 series is “Pixelsnap,” which is essentially a Qi2-certified wireless charging system that utilises built-in magnetic coils inside the phone for accurate placement of compatible wireless chargers and other accessories. Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro Pixel 10 Pro Fold get support for up to 15W Pixelsnap charging while the Pixel 10 Pro XL get support for faster 25W.
Other notable changes across the Pixel lineup includes:
- A triple camera set up on the base Pixel 10 with a 10.8MP 5x telephoto lens.
- IP68 dust and water resistance on Pixel 10 Pro Fold.
- New Colour options such as Moonstone on Pixel 10 Pro models; Jade on Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL; Indigo, Frost and Lemongrass on the base Pixel 10.
Google Pixel 10 series: Specifications
Pixel 10
- Display: 6.3-inch Actua display, 1080x2424 resolution, 60-120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, 3000 nits peak brightness
- Processor: Tensor G5
- RAM: 12GB
- Storage: 256GB
- Rear camera: 48MP primary with Macro (OIS) + 13MP ultra-wide + 10.8MP 5X telephoto
- Front camera: 10.5MP (AF)
- Battery: 4970mAh
- Charging: 30W wired, 15W Pixelsnap wireless (Qi2)
- OS: Android 16 (7 years support)
- Connectivity: Bluetooth v6, Wi-Fi 6E
- Protection: IP68
Pixel 10 Pro
- Display: 6.3-inch Super Actua display, 1280x2856 resolution, 1-120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, 3300 nits peak brightness
- Processor: Tensor G5
- RAM: 16GB
- Storage: 256GB
- Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 48MP ultra-wide with Macro + 48MP 5X telephoto
- Front camera: 42MP (AF)
- Battery: 4870mAh
- Charging: 30W wired, 15W Pixelsnap wireless (Qi2)
- OS: Android 16 (7 years support)
- Connectivity: Bluetooth v6, Wi-Fi 7
- Protection: IP68
Pixel 10 Pro XL
- Display: 6.8-inch Super Actua display, 1344x2992 resolution, 1-120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, 3300 nits peak brightness
- Processor: Tensor G5
- RAM: 16GB
- Storage: 256GB
- Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 48MP ultra-wide with Macro + 48MP 5X telephoto
- Front camera: 42MP (AF)
- Battery: 4200mAh
- Charging: 45W wired, 25W Pixelsnap wireless (Qi2 25W)
- OS: Android 16 (7 years support)
- Connectivity: Bluetooth v6, Wi-Fi 7
- Protection: IP68
Pixel 10 Pro Fold
- Cover display: 6.4-inch Actua display, 1080x2364 resolution, 60-120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, 3000 nits peak brightness
- Inner display: 8-inch Super Actua Flex display, 2076x2152 resolution, 1-120Hz refresh rate, 3000nits brightness
- Processor: Tensor G5
- RAM: 16GB
- Storage: 256GB
- Rear camera: 48MP primary (OIS) + 10.5MP ultra-wide with Macro+ 10.5MP 5X telephoto,
- Front camera: 10MP on both display
- Battery: 5015mAh
- Charging: 30W wired, 15W Pixelsnap wireless (Qi2)
- OS: Android 16 (7 years support)
- Connectivity: Bluetooth v6, Wi-Fi 7
- Protection: IP68