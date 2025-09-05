OnePlus Pad 3 review: Premium Android tablet with real multitasking muscle

OnePlus is back with its latest flagship tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad 3. With a larger 13.2-inch display and Qualcomm’s top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite chip, the Pad 3 looks to offer more of everything that its predecessor had. It also brings a redesigned chassis, upgraded accessories, and a sprinkle of AI features borrowed from OnePlus’s smartphone lineup. I’ve been using the tablet extensively for work, play, and everything in between and here’s how it performs in the real world.

Design

The OnePlus Pad 3 brings a notable shift in design language compared to its predecessor. The centrally aligned rear camera, once a defining visual element, has been replaced with a more conventional pill-shaped camera module positioned in the corner. The tablet features flat edges and a unibody metal enclosure, giving it a cleaner, more refined aesthetic. Its ultra-slim 5.97mm profile pins it closer to premium tablets from the likes of Apple and Samsung.

ALSO READ: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Aura Edition: An ultra-portable premium AI laptop The display has also grown, with the Pad 3 now sporting a larger 13.2-inch screen, up from 12.1-inch on the Pad 2. Despite weighing a manageable 675g, the increased footprint makes prolonged handheld use slightly unwieldy. Personally, I found it more comfortable to use with the kickstand back cover, especially when watching videos or getting work done. While the matte finish helps with grip, the metal casing tends to pick up smudges rather quickly and needs frequent cleaning. Display The OnePlus Pad 3 features a larger 13.2-inch LCD display of a 3,392 x 2,400 pixels resolution. The standout feature here is the generous screen real estate, which makes split-screen multitasking feel natural and spacious. The symmetrical bezels not only contribute to a premium visual aesthetic but also provide just enough room to rest your fingers without triggering accidental touches.

The panel itself is excellent, offering rich, punchy colours and impressively deep blacks for an LCD. Indoors, brightness levels are more than adequate, while outdoor visibility is slightly hampered by glare. That said, the display remains usable even under direct sunlight. The screen supports a refresh rate of 144Hz, ensuring smooth interactions on the large canvas. However, most apps are capped at 120Hz by default. Thanks to OxygenOS, I was able to override this in settings and force apps and games to run beyond the set limit. ALSO READ: I moved from TV to Lumio Arc projectors at home: Here is what happened next

OnePlus also includes its usual suite of display enhancements like Image Sharpener and Video Color Boost. As with the brand's smartphones, these features only work with select apps and are most noticeable when dealing with low-resolution visuals. For content offered by over-the-top platforms, the tablet’s Widevine L1 certification enables high-definition streaming. HDR10+ and Dolby Vision are also supported, though these HDR formats don’t appear to work on all platforms. Netflix, for instance, lacks HDR support. Compatible YouTube content, however, does take full advantage of HDR playback. Camera, speakers and connectivity The OnePlus Pad 3 comes equipped with a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. While both cameras are functional, they deliver average results typical of tablets. Images lack finer detail, and the focus can be a bit sluggish at times. The tablet is capable of recording 4K video at 30 fps, and video quality is roughly on par with the stills—adequate for casual use, but nothing to write home about.

Audio, on the other hand, sees a more ambitious setup. OnePlus has packed in a total of eight speakers—four woofers and four tweeters—offering a more layered audio experience than you’d expect from most tablets. The sound quality is decent, with clear separation between instrumental and bass elements. However, don’t expect thunderous bass. In real-world use, the speakers can feel underpowered in medium-sized rooms, often prompting a switch to headphones for movies or video streaming. For connectivity, the OnePlus Pad 3 does not offer an LTE variant. What you do get is support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

Performance The OnePlus Pad 3 is powered by Qualcomm’s top-tier Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. OnePlus has also confirmed that a 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant will be available later—addressing a key limitation from last year’s model, which lacked both higher storage options and microSD expansion. While the Pad 3 still doesn’t offer expandable storage, at least users now have a choice when it comes to onboard capacity. I reviewed the 12GB RAM variant, and at no point did it feel lacking in power. Day-to-day tasks, even with multiple apps running in split-screen or floating windows, were handled effortlessly. The Pad 3 also delivers when it comes to gaming—titles like Genshin Impact ran smoothly on the highest graphic settings with no noticeable frame drops. Visuals remained crisp and fluid, even during intense combat scenes.

The tablet does get slightly warm after about 30 minutes of sustained gaming, but not to an uncomfortable degree. Meanwhile, a larger screen makes it even better to game on with a controller. Software The OnePlus Pad 3 runs on OxygenOS 15, based on Android 15. The interface feels fluid and uncluttered, with clean animations and minimal pre-installed bloatware. There are no hidden ads or annoying pop-ups either, which is refreshing. But what really makes the software experience stand out is its excellent multitasking support. The OnePlus Pad 3 supports the much-loved Open Canvas feature, which allows you to run up to three apps side by side in a split-screen layout, with room for a fourth in a floating window. This setup is incredibly flexible and productivity-friendly. You can even access the Smart Sidebar within this mode, offering quick access to the clipboard and recent files, making drag-and-drop between apps a breeze. OnePlus has also done a phenomenal job of optimising apps for the larger screen. Several apps that do not have native support for larger displays, load up in full screen mode on the Pad 3.

Alongside its multitasking strengths, OnePlus has integrated a few AI-powered features. While it doesn’t get the full OnePlus AI suite seen on the OnePlus 13s, it does borrow a few highlights. This includes the new unified Translate app, which supports visual, text, and live voice translation. You also get returning AI features like Circle to Search (via Google), Gemini Live with screen sharing, smart formatting and AI assistance in the Notes app, and audio transcription and summaries in the recorder. Ecosystem integration is another strong point. The Pad 3 supports instant file sharing between other OnePlus and OPPO devices, phone screen mirroring, and more. Interestingly, quick file sharing even works with iPhones, provided they have the O+ Connect app installed. In my experience, the feature works, though file transfers can occasionally fail mid-way for no obvious reason—so reliability still needs improvement.

Battery I expected phenomenal battery life from the OnePlus Pad 3—and it delivered. Even with the tablet set to its highest refresh rate mode and certain apps manually pushed to 144Hz, the Pad 3 easily powered through extended gaming sessions and multiple episodes of a web series on a single charge. It handled heavy use impressively well without needing a mid way top-up. Adding to the convenience, OnePlus includes an 80W charging adapter in the box. It gets the tablet up to around 40 per cent in just over 30 minutes, making it quick to juice up between uses.

Accessories OnePlus hasn’t launched a new stylus for the Pad 3, but the tablet remains compatible with the previous-generation pen. The real upgrade comes in the form of the new two-piece keyboard case, which includes an adjustable kickstand and a detachable keyboard that connects via pogo pins at the bottom of the tablet. The keyboard itself has received a notable design tweak—squarer keys with wider spacing, which makes for a more comfortable and accurate typing experience. The trackpad is generously sized and supports gesture-based navigation. A standout feature is the dual connectivity option. Once detached from the tablet, the keyboard can continue functioning over Bluetooth, allowing for flexibility if you want to type with the tablet propped up at a distance or connected to an external display.

Another smart addition is the NFC chip placed near the right edge of the trackpad. This enables one-tap pairing with OnePlus and OPPO smartphones for fast file sharing and screen mirroring. While similar functionality appears for iPhones via the O+ Connect app, triggering it required multiple attempts. Verdict With a premium metal build, vibrant 13.2-inch display, and Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite power under the hood, OnePlus Pad 3 positions itself as a capable high-end Android tablet for both entertainment and work. Its software experience is equally polished, with OxygenOS offering fluid multitasking, and deep ecosystem integration that works well—especially if you're already invested in the OnePlus or OPPO ecosystem. Impressive battery life and fast charging round out the package nicely, even if the cameras remain average, and HDR support across apps feel inconsistent.