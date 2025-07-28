Sony WF-C710N review: Big on sound, smart features with budget sensibility

Sony has built a strong reputation in the wireless audio space, especially in the premium segment. With the new WF-C710N , the company aims to bring many of its hallmark features such as Adaptive Sound Control, DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine), and Active Noise Cancellation into a more budget-friendly package. But do these advanced features truly set the earbuds apart in an increasingly competitive segment?

I have been using the WF-C710N as my daily driver for the past few weeks, and here is how they held up across everyday use, long listening sessions, and daily commutes.

Design and Fit

The Sony WF-C710N earbuds stand out with a unique translucent design that lends them a distinct look. Unlike other earbuds that feature a partially transparent aesthetic (like those from Nothing), the WF-C710N goes all in, revealing most of its internal components, both on the earbuds and the charging case. This definitely gives them a personality of their own, though the flashy styling might not be to everyone’s taste. This design is limited to the blue colour (review unit). For a more understated look, Sony also offers standard Black and White color options that resemble traditional wireless earbuds.

In terms of build, both the buds and the case are made entirely of plastic. While the materials do not scream premium, they do offer a degree of resilience. That said, the lid on the charging case feels a bit flimsy and squeaky, which slightly undercuts the overall feel. ALSO READ: OnePlus Buds 4 review: Cost-effective product to elevate audio experience A practical design highlight is the pill-shaped charging case, which fits easily into pockets and tight spaces, making it convenient to carry around. When it comes to in-ear fit, the WF-C710N feels lighter than it looks. The seamless, rounded design takes clear inspiration from the more premium Sony WF-1000XM5, and it pays off. These are comfortable to wear for extended periods. However, they are not ideal for high-movement activities. The buds tend to loosen during runs or intense workouts, even though Sony includes three ear tip sizes for a better fit. Simply put, these are better suited for casual, day-to-day listening than as workout companions.

Connectivity The Sony WF-C710N earbuds connect via Bluetooth 5.3 and support SBC and AAC audio codecs. While this is fairly standard for the price, some competitors do offer support for more advanced codecs like LDAC (Lossless Digital Audio Coding), which could be a downside for Android users seeking higher-quality streaming. That said, iPhone users will not feel the absence, as Apple restricts third-party audio accessories to the AAC codec anyway. In everyday use, the connection experience is smooth and reliable. Pairing with both Android and iOS devices was seamless, and I did not experience any sudden drops or connectivity hiccups. The earbuds also come with Google Fast Pair for Android, Swift Pair for Windows 11 devices, and support multi-point connectivity for you to stay connected to two devices simultaneously.

Sound Right out of the box, the Sony WF-C710N earbuds deliver a pleasant and well-balanced sound profile across a variety of genres. The audio feels rich and full, with bass that is punchy but restrained enough not to overpower the mids and highs. While the treble lacks some sparkle and detail, a bit of fine-tuning using the custom equalizer in the companion app significantly improves the overall listening experience. What stands out most is the clarity in the midrange, particularly in vocal-centric tracks or live acoustic sessions, where individual layers come through distinctly. For a pair of earbuds priced under Rs 10,000, the level of sound separation and tonal balance is genuinely impressive.

Features To truly get the most out of the Sony WF-C710N, the Sony Sound Connect companion app is essential as it offers a wide array of customisation options. Beyond basics like firmware updates, battery status, and ambient sound level controls, one of the standout features here is Adaptive Sound Control. Borrowed from Sony’s higher-end audio lineup, this smart feature automatically adjusts the noise cancellation based on your activity and location. In my testing, for example, ANC kicked in much more aggressively while commuting in a noisy metro compared to when I was working in a quieter office – without any manual adjustment. Overall, the ANC performance is quite effective in most daily environments. However, the transparency mode was underwhelming, delivering an unnatural and somewhat muffled voice pass-through.

The app also includes a five-band equaliser with multiple presets and the ability to create and save your own profiles. There’s a “Clear Bass” slider for tuning low-end frequencies to your preference, and it works well for those who want a deeper sound without muddying the mids. Sony’s “Find Your Equalizer” feature is also included, offering a personalised sound profile based on your listening preferences through a quick set of tests. While this often yields better results than presets, you’ll likely still want to fine-tune depending on the genre. ALSO READ: Nothing Headphone 1 review: Audiophile sound meets bold, polarising design

The earbuds support Sony’s 360 Reality Audio, which offers spatial sound based on a scan of your ear shape. However, its practical value is currently limited since major platforms like Spotify and YouTube Music do not support the format. Also onboard is DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine), which helps upscale compressed or lower-quality audio files. It’s not as advanced as DSEE Extreme or Ultimate found on Sony’s flagship models, but the standard version still makes a noticeable improvement when streaming lower-bitrate content. Calling experience The Sony WF-C710N comes equipped with onboard microphones that handle voice calls reliably. In quieter environments, call quality is crisp, with voices sounding clear and natural on both ends. In noisier settings, the microphones do a reasonably good job at suppressing background noise, ensuring that your voice remains intelligible even in moderately busy outdoor or transit conditions. While it doesn’t match the clarity of premium flagship earbuds, the performance is more than adequate for calls on the go.

Battery Sony claims up to 40 hours of total battery life with the WF-C710N when factoring in top-ups from the charging case. With Adaptive Sound Control turned on for most of my use, I still managed over 30 hours of real-world usage. For charging, the earbuds support USB-C and also benefit from quick charge. You can expect nearly 20 per cent battery in under 10 minutes, which is great in a pinch. The one notable omission is wireless charging, which might disappoint some users but is not uncommon at this price point. Verdict Price: Rs 8,990 The Sony WF-C710N are solid all-around wireless earbuds that strike a balance between sound quality, features, and battery life. With a rich, well-balanced sound profile, excellent mid-range clarity, and support for custom EQ tuning, they are genuinely enjoyable to listen to for long stretches. Features like Adaptive Sound Control and DSEE add value, and the battery life holds up impressively even with ANC enabled.