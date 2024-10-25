Pixel Buds Pro 2 review: By Google for Android phones, specifically Pixels

Google recently launched the Pixel Buds Pro 2 in India, alongside the Pixel 9 series and Pixel Watch 3. These are the first earbuds powered by its Tensor chip, designed to enhance audio performance and improve active noise cancelling. Like other Google products, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 benefit from a strong focus on software and features. But do these enhancements deliver a “Pro” experience to justify naming nomenclature? Let us find out.

Design and Fit

Upon unboxing the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2, the first thing that stands out is the compact charging case, designed for easy portability in your pocket. The case has a clean, textured matte finish, giving it a premium feel. While there is some weight to it, it is not heavy to cause discomfort when carrying.

The earbuds feature a button-like design that offers a distinctive look when worn. They fit securely, thanks to a rubber fin that locks them in place. Google refers to this as the "twist-to-adjust stabiliser," allowing the buds to be positioned in multiple orientations. After placing the buds in your ears, twisting them counter-clockwise ensures a more secure fit. For a more relaxed fit, ideal for casual use, twist them in the opposite direction.

The earbuds are lightweight, and the soft silicone ear tips provide added comfort. Google also includes three additional ear tips of different sizes in the box, allowing for a personalised fit. Additionally, the “Eartip seal check” feature helps determine the best-fitting ear tips for your ears.

Pairing and Connectivity

With Bluetooth 5.4 support, pairing the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 is quick and straightforward. During testing, I used the earbuds with both the Pixel 9 Pro XL and the iPhone 16, encountering no issues in the pairing process. While the buds are compatible with iPhones, the Pixel Buds companion app is not available on iOS, which limits customisation and control options.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 support Bluetooth LE (Low Energy) and Bluetooth Super Wideband, but the range of audio codecs is limited to AAC (Advanced Audio Coding), SBC (Sub-Band Coding), and Opus with HD audio enabled. It would have been advantageous to include higher, lossless codecs such as LDAC (Lossless Digital Audio Codec) or LHDC (Low Latency High-Definition Codec).

As a Google product, the earbuds also support the Audio Switch feature, which automatically switches between audio source devices linked to the same Google Account. Additionally, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 offer basic multipoint connectivity.

Features

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 boast an extensive list of features, which has grown with regular updates. Recently, Google added support for the Gemini AI assistant, accessible via the same activation gesture used for Google Assistant. The earbuds' microphones also enable conversations through Gemini Live. Additionally, with Android 15, users can switch between Noise Control modes and access advanced features like Spatial Audio directly from the smartphone's volume adjustment menu.

The earbuds' Spatial Audio support includes dynamic head tracking, which adjusts audio output based on head movement for an enhanced spatial audio experience. Users can also personalise sound settings with a full equaliser, offering both presets and customisation options. These features are accessible within the settings on Pixel smartphones, while other Android devices require the Pixel Buds app.

In addition to enhancing the listening experience, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 include several practical features. The Conversation Detection feature automatically switches to transparency mode and pauses audio when it detects the user speaking. Instead of stopping abruptly, the audio fades down, though this transition may take a moment.

A Hearing Wellness feature monitors real-time volume exposure levels, alerting users if the volume needs to be lowered. This information is available in a dedicated section, which also tracks exposure levels over the past 24 hours or week.

While the earbuds cover all the basics, such as in-ear detection and Find My Device support, there are some limitations. Touch controls on the buds cannot be fully customised, and swipe gestures for volume control are occasionally unresponsive, sometimes registering as a single tap to pause a track.

Audio and Calling

Powered by the new Tensor A1 chip and 11mm dynamic drivers, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 truly embrace the tag of a “Pro” when it comes to audio. They sound clean and crisp, with audio feeling slightly biased towards a bassy sound. However, the equaliser is handy for finding a fitting tone and profile. The buds can get quite loud, but they maintain clarity even at peak volume levels.

Using the Pixel Buds Pro 2 for calling offers a somewhat different experience. The buds seem to miss the stem design for microphones, becoming more evident in loud outdoor environments. They can struggle to pick up voice initially, but once they do, they effectively filter out background noise without making the voice sound robotic.

ANC

Noise cancelling is a notable strength of the Pixel Buds Pro 2. With Noise Cancellation activated, the earbuds effectively suppress a significant amount of ambient noise, providing an isolated listening experience even outdoors. However, the highlight is the natural-sounding transparency mode, which is so seamless that it’s easy to forget you’re wearing earbuds. That said, the transparency mode is relatively flat, lacking an Adaptive Audio feature similar to Apple AirPods.

Google has also stated that the Pixel Buds Pro 2's sensors continuously measure pressure in the ear canal, using ANC to alleviate it. While this feature wasn't particularly noticeable during regular use, it may benefit users who often experience ear pressure issues during flights or at higher altitudes.

Battery

Google claims that the Pixel Buds Pro 2 offer up to eight hours of battery life with ANC enabled and up to 30 hours when used with the charging case. In practice, the earbuds appear to live up to these claims, requiring a case recharge only once every three days, or even longer, depending on usage. Additionally, the case supports Qi-certified wireless charging, allowing it to be recharged using reverse wireless charging from devices like the Pixel 9 Pro.

Verdict

The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 are among the best earbuds on the market for Android devices, offering impressive active noise cancelling, solid battery life, and a range of utility and audio features. For those already within Google's ecosystem, particularly with a Pixel smartphone and a Pixel Watch, the integration of the Pixel Buds Pro 2 enhances the overall experience. They remain an excellent choice for other Android users seeking premium earbuds. However, the lack of support for lossless audio codecs and the inability to fully customise touch gesture controls may be drawbacks for some users.