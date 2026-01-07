Lenovo, Nvidia unveil AI Gigafactory programme to fuel enterprise scaling

Global technology major Lenovo and chip giant Nvidia at CES 2026 unveiled the AI Cloud Gigafactory programme to enable AI cloud providers to speed up the rollout of production-ready AI services and improve return on investments.

The new programme enables AI cloud providers to reach time to first token (TTFT) within weeks by speeding up the setup of gigawatt-scale AI factories using pre-built components, expert support, and streamlined construction methods.

"Together, Lenovo and Nvidia are pushing the boundaries of AI factories to the gigawatt level, simplifying the deployment of cloud-scale infrastructure that moves AI intelligence into production faster, with greater efficiency and predictability.