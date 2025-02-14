Samsung Galaxy S25, Plus review: AI-enhanced, but are they worthy flagships

The non-Ultra models in Samsung’s Galaxy S-series deliver a flagship-grade experience at a more accessible price. These smartphones are considered reliable daily drivers that handle essential tasks with ease. Samsung has adhered to this philosophy with the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus, introducing several notable hardware and software upgrades to enhance the user experience. But do these changes translate into a significant overall improvement? Let us find out.

Design

The Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus retain a largely unchanged design from their predecessors. The most noticeable visual update is the addition of black camera rings, giving each lens a floating appearance. However, this gap can accumulate dust over time, making it difficult to clean. Beyond aesthetics, the ergonomics have improved. The devices feel lighter and slimmer in hand, with the base model particularly feather-light.

READ: Samsung Galaxy S25 series goes on sale with introductory offers Both models offer distinct advantages. The base model is compact and exceptionally lightweight, making it ideal for one-handed use. In contrast, the Plus model provides a well-balanced feel despite its larger size. Additionally, the camera lenses on the Plus model are less likely to interfere with grip, enhancing usability.

Regarding colour options, the Icy Blue variant stands out for its contrast between the metallic frame and glass back panel, while the Navy variant offers a more uniform and sleek aesthetic.

Display and audio

Both smartphones feature impressive displays, but the Plus model is superior. It boasts a larger 6.7-inch panel compared to the 6.2-inch display of the base model and offers a higher QHD+ resolution, similar to the Ultra model. While brightness levels remain unchanged from last year’s models, the display is already bright enough to deliver vibrant visuals with crisp details in any setting. Additionally, the lowest brightness level is excellent, ensuring comfortable use in dark environments without causing strain.

The Galaxy S25, by comparison, features a 6.2-inch FHD+ display. In theory, this results in slightly less detailed visuals, but under most conditions, it delivers a comparable viewing experience. Content consumption on the Galaxy S25 is adequate, though the Plus model’s larger screen makes it significantly more enjoyable. The absence of Dolby Vision HDR support is a drawback, as streaming platforms like Netflix only offer HDR10 for supported content.

Both models feature impressive stereo speakers. The sound is well-balanced for music and video playback. Samsung includes additional features to enhance the audio experience, such as Dolby Atmos modes (Movie and Music) and Boost Dialogue, which improves vocal clarity in videos with background noise.

Camera

The Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus share identical camera systems, featuring a 50-megapixel main sensor of an F1.8 aperture, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto camera capable of 3x zoom.

The main camera performs well in natural lighting, delivering detailed images with vibrant colours and good dynamic range. Low-light shots are softer but maintain colour accuracy. Zoomed photos taken with the telephoto lens exhibit similar colour tones but are slightly less detailed due to the lower resolution. The ultra-wide sensor tends to produce warmer tones and may occasionally oversaturate colours under artificial lighting. Portrait shots on both models are among the best in the entry-level flagship category, thanks in part to the dedicated telephoto lens, which adds more flexibility in lens modes.

While overall imaging capabilities remain largely unchanged from the previous generation, there are some enhancements for videography. These include 10-bit HDR recording, which improves colour and contrast, and a new log format option for greater control during editing. Both smartphones support UHD (4K) recording at 60 frames per second (FPS) and 8K recording at 30 FPS.

Performance

Both the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus receive a significant performance boost with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip. Samsung has equipped the base models with 12GB of RAM, matching the Ultra variant. While these upgrades enhance on-device AI processing, they also benefit demanding tasks such as graphic-intensive gaming. During tests with games like Genshin Impact and Real Racing 4, there were no instances of sudden performance drops. The Game Side Screen feature, which allows users to switch performance modes and adjust refresh rates, offers greater control during gaming.

While overall performance is impressive, the Galaxy S25 heats up slightly more than the Plus model during extended use. This heating is particularly noticeable when multitasking outdoors, such as navigating with Google Maps while using another app or recording high-resolution videos for extended periods. This increased heat output also leads to faster battery drain in such scenarios.

Overall, the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus are among the most powerful smartphones available. The base model, in particular, stands out as the most powerful compact flagship on the market, competing with the Google Pixel 9 and iPhone 16.

One UI 7 and Galaxy AI

The most significant update in the Galaxy S25 series is on the software front. Running on Android 15-based One UI 7, the interface is slick and responsive. The new icons and widgets are easily distinguishable, and the split notification tray—featuring quick settings on the right and app notifications on the left—is well-organised.

A notable addition is the natural language search within the settings app. This makes navigating settings easier, eliminating the need to remember exact option names. Users can enter everyday phrases like “I want to update my phone,” and the search results prioritise relevant options, such as Software Update. One UI 7 integrates deeply with Galaxy AI. The Now Bar widget on the lock screen presents ongoing app activities in a card-like interface, while Galaxy AI-powered Briefs deliver personalised updates, such as news recommendations and weather forecasts. However, these updates do not significantly enhance the experience beyond what home screen widgets already offer. Their true potential lies in future third-party app integrations.

Samsung has also made Google’s Gemini the default digital assistant on the Galaxy S25 series. Impressively, Gemini integrates deeply into the system, offering cross-app functionalities like creating calendar events and sending details via messages in the same command. However, these capabilities are less effective with third-party apps like WhatsApp, which also supports Gemini integration but struggles to execute similar prompts seamlessly.

Other AI-powered features include:

AI Select – Offers actionable suggestions based on on-screen content, such as text editing and converting YouTube videos into GIFs.

Call Transcripts – Provides accurate transcripts of call recordings, though it may not replace manual note-taking for details.

Audio Eraser – Isolates voices from background noise in videos but struggles in highly noisy environments.

These AI features enhance usability but are unlikely to remain exclusive to the Galaxy S25 series. Many are expected to roll out to previous Galaxy S models. Additionally, Samsung has yet to clarify whether some Galaxy AI features will require a subscription after 2025, making it harder to justify purchasing the S25 series solely for software advantages.

Battery

Battery life differs noticeably between the two models. The Galaxy S25, equipped with a 4000mAh battery, lasts a full day on a single charge with regular use. Meanwhile, the Plus model’s 4900mAh battery can extend to a day and a half with moderate usage.

Charging speeds highlight further differences. The base model supports 25W wired charging, reaching full capacity in about 1 hour and 10 minutes, while the Plus model supports 45W charging, reaching full charge in under an hour. A quick 15-minute charge takes the Plus model from zero to 40 per cent. Both models also support wireless and reverse wireless charging.

Verdict

The Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus have received notable upgrades, particularly in performance, with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and increased RAM. While camera performance and battery life see fewer improvements over their predecessors, both models remain among the best in their segments. However, the absence of Dolby Vision HDR support might be a drawback for some users.

The Galaxy S25 Plus is an excellent choice for those seeking a flagship device with a large display and strong battery life. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 stands out as one of the best compact flagship smartphones, offering top-tier hardware and features in a smaller form factor.