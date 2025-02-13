Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review: AI-powered excellence or iterative upgrade

The Galaxy S25 Ultra represents the best of Samsung—a fully loaded smartphone with a thin and lightweight design, powered by Qualcomm’s flagship chipset and enhanced by artificial intelligence features developed in-house and sourced from Google. Like its predecessor, the focus remains on software, but the hardware sees notable upgrades—though some downgrades as well, such as the S Pen losing Bluetooth support. So how does it all come together? Let us find out.

Design

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra follows the industry trend of large-screen flagship smartphones but manages to shed weight compared to its predecessor, without sacrificing durability.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S25 series Introductory offers Constructed with a titanium frame and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Armor 2, the device is not only lightweight but also more resistant to drops and scratches. The flat frame design enhances grip and comfort, reducing the likelihood of accidental slips compared to rounded frames. The balanced weight distribution further improves usability in both vertical and horizontal orientations.

A subtle yet noticeable change is seen in the rear camera module, which protrudes less than before and features a new ring design. While visually appealing, this adjustment does not completely eliminate the wobble when placed on flat surfaces. Rounding off the design package is an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Display and audio

The Galaxy S25 Ultra continues with the flat display design introduced in its predecessor. At 6.9-inch, the panel is slightly larger than before, retaining its QHD+ resolution and adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz for a smooth experience without compromising power efficiency.

Protected by Gorilla Glass Armor 2, the display features an anti-reflective coating that improves visibility while maintaining brightness and colour accuracy. However, Dolby Vision remains absent, with Samsung continuing to rely on HDR10+ and HDR support, which may disappoint multimedia enthusiasts.

Essential features such as adaptive brightness, colour tone adjustments, and font customisation are included. The touch sensitivity can be increased for better responsiveness when using a screen protector, but the display lacks advanced functionality such as operation with wet fingers, a feature available on some competitors’ devices.

Complementing the display, the stereo speakers deliver loud, clear, and balanced audio. Samsung has integrated Dolby Atmos for object-based spatial audio, enhancing the overall listening experience.

Camera

The Galaxy S25 Ultra introduces a new 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, while retaining the other sensors from its predecessor—a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto with optical image stabilisation (OIS), and a 50-megapixel 5x telephoto with OIS. The front camera remains a 12-megapixel sensor.

While these changes may seem incremental on paper, the overall imaging performance has improved.

The primary sensor is the standout performer, delivering consistent results across lighting conditions. The sensor is faster, with minimal shutter lag, enabling stable shots in quick succession, even if the subject is not static.

The ultra-wide-angle sensor captures details well, maintaining a balanced dynamic range and preserving highlights and shadows. Additionally, there is colour consistency between the primary and ultra-wide-angle sensors. However, this sensor is slower in terms of shutter speed and focus, struggling in low-light and artificial lighting conditions. Equipped with autofocus, it doubles as a macro sensor for close-up shots, though macro imaging remains limited to this lens, unlike some competitors that also utilise telephoto sensors for close-ups.

The two telephoto lenses—offering 3x and 5x optical zoom—perform well for zoomed shots and portrait photography. However, they are not as quick in terms of shutter speed and focus, leading to blurred shots of moving subjects, particularly in low-light conditions.

Video recording capabilities have also improved, with support for high dynamic range (HDR) and LOG format in both video and manual modes. 4K recording at 60 frames per second (fps) is available across all camera sensors, including the front. Additionally, Samsung has enabled seamless sensor switching while recording, including the ability to switch to the front camera—making it a versatile tool for content creators. An 8K recording option at 30fps is available, but only on the primary and ultra-wide-angle sensors.

One UI 7

Samsung’s Android 15-based interface introduces a design overhaul, new features, and enhanced customisation options.

Users can now customise widget size and opacity, and app names on the home screen can be displayed or hidden. Folder functionality has also improved, allowing apps to be launched directly from an expanded folder view.

The lock screen offers greater customisation, including wallpapers, font styles, and watch styles. A new “Now Bar” at the bottom of the lock screen displays essential information such as media controls, voice recorder, and timer details, accessible without unlocking the phone. There is also an option to require unlocking for full details.

Other notable refinements include the ability to group alarms for easy management and a redesigned camera interface with tools positioned at the bottom for easier access.

Galaxy AI

Samsung introduced AI-powered features in 2024 with the Galaxy S24 series and has continued to refine them. The Galaxy S25 Ultra showcases the company’s commitment to AI, introducing next-generation features, including an agentic AI experience developed in collaboration with Google. This experience is currently exclusive to Samsung and is not available on Google’s Pixel series.

The AI agentic experience is powered by Google Gemini, a multimodal AI language model. Activated by long-pressing the power button, it enables cross-app tasks through a single command. For example, users can ask the AI to find nearby restaurants, save the list in a notes app, and share it via WhatsApp—all in one step. Currently, it supports Samsung and Google apps, with Spotify and WhatsApp being the only third-party apps included.

AI-enhanced imaging continues to evolve, with Samsung introducing new generative AI tools for video. A standout feature is the audio eraser tool, available within the Samsung Gallery app, which removes unwanted voices, wind sounds, and background noise from videos. While the auto-fix option does not always meet expectations, the tool itself is useful for quick edits without relying on third-party apps.

Other notable AI additions include:

Drawing assist, similar to Google’s AI Studio and Apple Playground, enabling users to generate images from sketches and text descriptions

AI select, which allows users to highlight a section of the screen to call numbers, find addresses, create images, and more

S Pen

A notable downgrade, the S Pen in the Galaxy S25 Ultra no longer includes Bluetooth functionality. This change contributes to the device’s reduced weight but may disappoint users who relied on remote control features. The removal of Bluetooth means the S Pen can no longer be used for remote camera shutter control, media playback, or Air Actions. However, its core functionalities, such as note-taking, sketching, and precise navigation, remain unaffected. The overall experience of using the S Pen for productivity and creativity remains intact, making the absence of Bluetooth a minor trade-off for those who do not frequently use its wireless capabilities.

Performance and battery life

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, paired with 12GB RAM and up to 1TB storage, the Galaxy S25 Ultra delivers consistent performance even after prolonged use. The smartphone handles graphics-intensive workloads smoothly, without noticeable slowdowns or overheating. While it does warm up, temperatures remain within comfortable limits.

The battery life is among the best in its segment, delivering over a day on a full charge. The supported 45W wired charging is quick, though not the fastest available in the market.

Verdict

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra refines the Ultra-series formula, blending top-tier hardware with AI-powered enhancements. The improved cameras, upgraded performance, and AI-driven productivity tools make it a solid flagship smartphone. However, the lack of Dolby Vision, the removal of Bluetooth from the S Pen, and incremental design changes may leave some users wanting more. That said, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is worth consideration if you are looking for a premium AI-powered smartphone with a focus on performance and imaging.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Configurations and pricing

12GB RAM + 256GB storage (review unit): Rs 129,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 141,999

12GB RAM + 1TB storage: Rs 165,999

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Unboxing and hands-on