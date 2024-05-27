Samsung Galaxy F55 review: Galaxy M55, but with a vegan leather back cover

Samsung on May 27 launched in India the Galaxy F55 5G smartphone. It is the South Korean electronics maker’s maiden smartphone in the country to feature vegan leather finish on the back cover. Apart from the design, however, the Galaxy F55 5G is identical to the Galaxy M55. Both the smartphones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, paired with up to 12GB RAM, and feature an identical triple-camera system on the back. Even the Android 14 operating system-based OneUI 6.1 on both the smartphones offer similar features. Samsung has also kept the starting price identical for both the smartphones, at Rs 26,999 onwards. So which one is a better option and why? Let us find out:

Design

This is the only area where the Galaxy F55 differs from the Galaxy M55, and for better. The Galaxy F55 features an apricot-coloured vegan leather back panel (review unit) with stitched lines in red running vertically along the edges. Similar to other Galaxy smartphones, the Galaxy F55 features three separate circular camera modules housing the rear triple camera setup. However, the gold coloured camera housing compliments the leather back and adds a premium touch to the device. Not only does the soft touch material at the back feel premium, it also adds to the grip for a comfortable and secure in-hand feel.

Samsung Galaxy F55: Camera module and back panel

Though the vegan leather coating on the back cover adds to the smartphone’s character, it is prone to accumulating dust and marks. Therefore, it requires occasional cleaning.

Overall, the device is lightweight at 180g. This coupled with the rounded frame and sleek design makes it comfortable in both pocket and in hand. However, the camera buttons may cause the smartphone to wobble on flat surfaces.

Display and audio

The Samsung Galaxy F55 sports a 6.7-inch fullHD+ Super AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. The display delivers vibrant visuals with optimal colour accuracy and contrast for an excellent viewing experience. The screen also maintains sufficient brightness levels to ensure visibility even in direct sunlight. The 120Hz refresh rate enhances the visual experience by providing smooth transitions and quick response times. While the Galaxy F55's display supports HDR (high dynamic range), it does not include Dolby Vision.

Similar to other Samsung smartphones in this price segment, the Galaxy F55 5G smartphone does not offer many display enhancement features within the settings option. However, it gets some useful ones like “Eye comfort shield” for reducing blue light output and an “Easy Mode” that simplifies the UI – especially useful for someone switching from a feature phone.

Samsung Galaxy F55: Display

In the audio department, the Samsung Galaxy F55, with its stereo speaker system, delivers clear and balanced output. However, falls slightly short in offering an optimum peak volume level suitable for outdoor use. Despite this limitation, the Galaxy F55 maintains its audio clarity at all levels.

Camera

The main 50-megapixel camera sensor on the Galaxy F55 smartphone produces images with vibrant colours and fine contrast in both natural and artificial lighting conditions. However, the images lack sharpness, especially under artificial and low light conditions. In contrast, the 8MP ultra-wide angle lens fails to capture colours as vividly as the primary camera and often produces oversaturated images in bright light. Samsung has also included a 2MP macro camera, but macro shots from the Galaxy F55 lack detail and struggle with maintaining white balance under indoor lighting, impacting overall image quality.

The Galaxy F55 shares many similarities with the Galaxy M55 smartphone and technically has the same camera specifications. However, Samsung has significantly improved the front camera performance on the Galaxy F55, primarily through software optimisations. The 50MP front camera captures sharper and clearer images while maintaining accurate colour balance, though it occasionally produces overexposed shots under artificial lighting.

For video recording, the smartphone supports 4K recording from both front and rear cameras at 30 frames per second (FPS). Recording at 60 FPS is limited to FHD quality for both front and rear cameras. Additionally, Samsung only allows switching between the primary and ultra-wide angle cameras up to FHD recording at 30 FPS. The smartphone also features a Super Steady mode for added stability during video recording from the rear cameras; however, this mode restricts recording to FHD quality at 30 FPS.

Performance and software

In the performance department, the Galaxy F55, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset along with 12GB RAM (review unit) excels at handling everyday tasks. The smartphone excels in multitasking scenarios and proves to be capable of tackling demanding tasks like high-resolution video recording. Graphic-intensive games like Genshin impact are playable on highest graphic settings with 60 frames per second (FPS) mode on. However, the game runs much more smoothly in medium to high graphic settings. On the positive side, even during prolonged gaming sessions, the Galaxy F55 maintains thermal efficiency, with only slight noticeable warmth that too after prolonged use.

Although the smartphone does not come pre-loaded with as many third-party apps as other Samsung smartphones in the same price range such as the M55, it features some such as LinkedIn which are generally useful. Some Samsung apps, such as MaxVPN still show ads within the application, which can be intrusive.

Battery

The Galaxy F55 is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 45W fast wired charging. Under mixed usage that includes scrolling through social media, browsing the web, streaming YouTube videos, and playing casual games—the battery lasts for nearly a day and a half before needing a recharge. When it does need refuelling, the Galaxy F55 can be fully powered up in about 50 minutes. However, it's important to note that Samsung only includes a USB Type-C to Type-C cable in the box, so users will need to purchase a compatible power adapter separately.

Verdict

Design is a subjective thing, yet the Galaxy F55 makes a better smartphone compared to the Galaxy M55 because it is better optimised overall. For example, the Galaxy F55’s front camera performs better despite being identical to the Galaxy M55 on-paper.

With premium aesthetics, decent display and a good battery life, the Samsung Galaxy F55 is a good mid-range option for those looking for something uniquely styled yet practical. The smartphone also incorporates a camera that clicks social media friendly pictures and a decently powerful processor that won't disappoint during casual gaming. However, if you are looking for a performance-oriented smartphone or a camera-focused smartphone, there are other options available in the market in the same segment.