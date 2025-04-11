Motorola Edge 60 Fusion OS review: Closer look at Hello UI and AI features

Motorola launched the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion on April 2 in India at Rs 22,999 onwards, placing it in the mid-range segment. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7400 and boots Hello UI, based on Android 15 operating system. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has introduced generative artificial intelligence features on the device, thus, joining the growing list of smartphones with native AI features.

I have shared a detailed review of the smartphone previously but I’ll cover here what I probably missed out on, which primarily are the software side and the AI features of the smartphone.

Android 15 features

Google began rolling out stable builds of Android 15 in October last year, initially for select Pixel devices. Over the following months, other smartphone makers, including Motorola, released their own custom versions of the OS. The Hello UI on the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is Motorola’s customised take on Android 15, preserving core system features while adding its own enhancements.

With Android 15, Google focused on security and privacy, introducing features such as Private Space, partial screen recording, enhanced theft protection, app pairs, and app archiving. Motorola has retained all of these features in the Edge 60 Fusion.

The Private Space feature allows users to hide apps and content without the need for third-party tools. Previously, apps like App Vault were required for this functionality, but Android 15 now supports it natively. Partial screen recording gives users two options: recording the full screen or locking the recording to a specific app—ensuring that no notifications or other interruptions appear during the process. This functionality worked smoothly during testing.

Enhanced theft protection uses AI to detect if the device has been snatched. In such cases, the phone automatically locks itself. Additionally, users can remotely lock the device from another authenticated device, adding an extra layer of security.

With App Pairs, users can multitask more efficiently, controlling the display to use two apps simultaneously. The App archiving feature helps manage storage by identifying apps that haven’t been used in approximately 45 to 60 days and archiving them. Archived apps can be quickly restored when needed.

On top of Google’s features, Motorola has introduced its own set of additions to enhance the overall user experience. These include custom fonts, intuitive gestures, and proprietary tools like Moto Unplugged, Moto Secure, Moto Connect, and Family Space, all of which contribute to a more personalised and user-friendly interface within Hello UI. Let’s go over them in detail now.

Features added by Motorola in Hello UI

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, running on Hello UI, offers extensive control over device customisation. Users can personalise elements such as fonts, app icon colour palettes, and even the edge lights. The interface supports a range of intuitive gestures—swiping left or right on the navigation bar switches between apps, a quick double wrist twist launches the camera, and two karate chop motions instantly activate the flashlight. Picking up the phone silences incoming calls, while placing it face-down on a flat surface automatically enables Do Not Disturb mode.

Among the standout features is Moto Unplugged, designed to help users stay focused by minimising digital distractions. It temporarily restricts access to selected apps to promote better concentration. Another key feature is Smart Audio Capture, which uses the phone’s three microphones and beamforming technology to adjust an audio recording’s directivity. One microphone captures the subject’s voice, while the other two work to suppress background noise.

Moto Secure enhances device protection by offering a suite of security tools. Users can scan for threats, lock apps and SIMs, secure folders, and defend against online scams. Additional functions include phone tracking, saving emergency medical information, and receiving earthquake alerts.

With Moto Connect, users can link their smartphone to larger screens like PCs, tablets, external displays, and even VR headsets. It supports cross-device control, allowing users to operate their smartphones on connected screens without physically interacting with the device.

The Family Space feature provides remote assistance options, letting users control another user’s screen. It allows the customisation of app interfaces when handing over the phone and supports time-based restrictions—useful when sharing the phone with children or others.

Motorola’s approach to user interface design is to keep things clean, minimal, and user-friendly. The UI avoids unnecessary pre-installed apps and clutter, offering a straightforward experience that’s easy to navigate.

AI onboard

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion comes with a number of AI features on the device. The three pillars of Moto AI are ‘Capture’, ‘Create’, and ‘Assist’. The ‘Capture’ mode is covered by Sony Lytia lenses that give PANTONE-validated colour output coupled with Moto AI, which enhances the image quality. If Moto AI detects that the edges of the object are way too hazy, then it attempts to refine them to make the image appear clearer. If the user captures an object that has some rough edges, then Moto AI will try to soften it to give a better image output.

For the ‘Create’ mode, Moto AI features AI Magic Canvas which essentially is a text-to-image tool that generates an image based on user input. One just needs to define how they want the image to look and the magic will happen. I prompted the Magic Canvas to create an image with this description: “A golden retriever puppy playing with a full grown Husky, both are smiling wide. A half eaten cake is in front of them and their owner is pointing finger at them asking who ate it.” Honestly, I expected AI to have some glitch here as my prompt had a lot of details but the Magic Canvas surprised me with its results. Here is what it created:

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Magic Canvas sample

Apart from the Magic Canvas, there is another feature under the ‘Create’ mode, which is the Style Sync. Essentially, what this feature does is that it uses Generative AI theming and creates a customised wallpaper based on the colour of the outfit that the user would be wearing in a picture. It can add a layer of aesthetics as your phone’s wallpaper would complement your outfit.

For the ‘Assist’ mode, Motorola has packed a number of features such as ‘Catch me up’ (summarises notifications), ‘Pay attention’ (Record, transcribe, summarise audio files or calls), ‘Remember this’ (capture screenshots and photos while adding a notes to remember why this moment was special), ‘Recall’ (will remind you of the special moments that a user would’ve saved with the help of the ‘Remember this’ feature, and lastly the sixth feature is the ‘Moto AI journal’ (all-in-one resource for everything captured by Moto AI’s ‘Pay Attention’ and ‘Remember this’. It gathers and expands on details, adds notes, and organises content. With smart AI suggestions and natural language search, finding what the user needs will be easier than before).

These AI tools have performed quite well. The ‘Pay attention’ feature not just records and transcribes calls in real-time in English, but even if a user is talking in Hindi, Moto AI would translate it accurately in English to make the transcription within seconds. The ‘Catch me up’ feature also summarised notifications within seconds for me to save my time. The ‘Remember this’, ‘Recall’, and ‘Moto AI journal’ features reminded me of special moments that I wanted to cherish. What’s even better is that Moto AI can be customised based on users’ wishes.

Verdict

It would be safe to say that Motorola has really outdone itself, especially with these on-device AI tools and the price range. If someone is looking for a midrange smartphone with AI features and that, too, without compromising on essentials, then Motorola Edge 60 Fusion could be the right pick.