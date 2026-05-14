NoiseFit Diva Araya review: Analogue charm, smart convenience, chic design

Smartwatches today are no longer just about fitness tracking or checking notifications. For many people, especially regular watch wearers, design matters just as much as features. For me, wearing a watch is also part of personal style, and that is exactly the space the Noise Diva Araya tries to fit into. With its ceramic body, crystal-studded bezel, and jewellery-inspired look, the smartwatch positions itself differently from the usual sporty wearables crowding the market.

I have been using the Gold Link colour variant for the past few days, and what immediately stood out was how different it felt from most smartwatches I usually come across. It never gave the impression of wearing a bulky fitness gadget on the wrist. Instead, it felt closer to a regular watch that simply happened to support notifications, calls, timers, music controls, and a few smart features when needed.

The Diva Araya includes all the essentials expected from a modern smartwatch, including Bluetooth calling, health tracking, an AMOLED display, and Always-On Display (AOD) support. But beyond the feature list, the real question is whether Noise has managed to balance style, practicality, and everyday usability well enough to justify the price. After spending some time with it, here is what the experience has been like. Design and build I have the Gold Link variant of the NoiseFit Diva Araya, and this smartwatch is clearly made for people who want something stylish on their wrist. Instead of going for the usual sporty smartwatch look, Noise has given it a more jewellery-inspired design. It comes with a ceramic body, a metal case, and a bezel surrounded by 60 small crystals that immediately make it stand out.

The overall design reminded me of another premium analogue watch I used to wear. The Gold Link variant, in particular, has an elegant appearance that pairs well with both casual and slightly dressier outfits. In many ways, it feels more like a fashion accessory than a typical smartwatch. That said, the design does lean slightly towards the flashy side because of the crystal detailing, so it may feel a bit too blingy for very formal or professional settings. Personally, though, I quite liked the look. Since I usually wear a gold analogue watch, switching to the Diva Araya did not feel entirely different in terms of style, apart from the crystal-studded detailing around the dial.

Despite the jewellery-inspired styling, it remains simple to use and easily ranks among the more convenient smartwatches I have used so far. In everyday use, the design is where the Diva Araya makes its strongest impression. The circular dial, glossy finish, and detailing give it an almost analogue-watch vibe, which works well for people who do not want something overly sporty or tech-heavy on their wrist. It is the kind of watch people are likely to notice and ask about. The display also leaves a fairly positive impression. Indoors, the screen looks sharp and colourful, with good contrast levels that make everything from watch faces to notifications appear clean and easy to read.

One area where the smartwatch did not fully match its premium styling is the chain belt quality. While the metallic design looks good, the overall feel of the strap does not quite deliver the refined experience I was expecting. The finish and construction feel slightly cheap and less polished than what the design suggests. I also noticed that the chain-style strap would occasionally tug at the skin and catch tiny wrist hairs during regular use, regardless of how loosely or tightly the watch was worn. Over longer periods, this became mildly uncomfortable and, at times, even left minor scratches on the skin.

It is not particularly bothersome, but for a smartwatch that leans heavily on jewellery-inspired aesthetics, the strap comfort and finishing could definitely have been better. The software experience is simple and beginner-friendly. Navigating through the interface feels smooth for the most part, and the layout is easy to understand even for first-time smartwatch users. Basic gestures are well implemented. Swiping right shows health information such as steps, sleep tracking, and calories burned, while swiping down opens quick settings and battery details. ALSO READ: Instagram's 'Instants' lets you share Snapchat-style disappearing photos Notifications can be accessed with an upward swipe, and the rotating crown makes moving through apps and menus more convenient.

Connectivity and features After using the Noise Diva Araya for a while, I felt the smartwatch covers most of the essentials expected in this price segment. It comes with Bluetooth 5.3 support and offers features such as Bluetooth calling, notifications, an AI voice assistant, and a good mix of health tracking tools. You get heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen tracking, sleep and stress monitoring, skin temperature sensing, and even menstrual cycle tracking. There are also useful extras such as SOS support and Find My Phone, which make the overall package feel feature-rich. As someone who regularly wears traditional watches, I personally do not rely heavily on advanced health tracking all the time. For me, a smartwatch should handle the basics well and save me from constantly reaching for my phone for small tasks — and the Diva Araya manages that quite well.

Another feature I ended up using more than expected was Siri shortcut support. Double-pressing the crown quickly activates Siri on the connected iPhone, and it worked reliably during my usage. I mostly used it for small everyday tasks such as making calls, playing music, or asking simple questions without taking out my phone. It may seem like a minor feature on paper, but in daily use, it adds a layer of convenience that fits well with the overall experience of the watch. Simple features such as the timer, stopwatch, alarm, clock, notifications, music controls, and quick settings are all easily accessible directly from the watch. It makes daily usage feel practical without becoming overwhelming with too many complicated menus or fitness-focused distractions.

During my usage, it tracked daily steps, calories burned, distance covered, sleep duration, and heart rate fairly consistently at a basic level. The sleep tracking feature, in particular, gives a detailed breakdown of sleep timing, including light sleep, deep sleep, and overall sleep duration, which can be useful for getting a general idea of sleeping patterns. The watch also includes SpO2 monitoring, skin temperature sensing, and menstrual cycle tracking. While I would not rely on it for highly precise fitness data, it works well enough for casual day-to-day tracking and keeping an overview of overall activity levels.

The watch also includes a password protection feature, which I found useful in daily use. It allows users to lock the smartwatch with a passcode, preventing others from easily accessing notifications or personal information if the watch is left unattended. One of my favourite features, though, has to be the Always-On Display. It genuinely adds a lot to the overall experience and makes the watch feel much closer to a regular premium wristwatch. The best part is that Noise also gives users the option to use both analogue-style and digital-style AOD watch faces, which adds flexibility and improves the overall aesthetic appeal. Honestly, the AOD implementation is easily one of the highlights of the entire experience.

That said, the experience is not completely flawless. While Bluetooth calling works reliably, I noticed the speaker volume is on the softer side. In quieter environments, calls are clear enough, but in crowded or noisy surroundings, voices can sometimes feel faint. I also felt the vibration feedback could have been stronger. Notifications are easy to miss at times, especially outdoors or while moving around, as the haptics are subtle enough to be overlooked occasionally. Companion app If there is one area where the Noise Diva Araya feels noticeably weaker, it is the companion app experience. The NoiseFit Health app connects to the watch without much trouble initially, but over time, the overall experience felt inconsistent and less polished compared to the hardware itself.

During my usage, I faced occasional app crashes, especially while trying to access features such as cycle tracking or detailed health records. There were also moments when the app struggled to sync properly with the watch. Sometimes, health data such as sleep tracking or step counts would take unusually long to appear, while on a few occasions, synced data disappeared temporarily altogether. ALSO READ: Googlebook platform combines Android and ChromeOS with Gemini at centre I also noticed that while entering or updating certain information, the app would repeatedly ask for permissions or request the same data multiple times, which became slightly frustrating after a point.

Battery and charging The Noise Diva Araya keeps the battery experience fairly simple and reliable. It packs a 320mAh battery and charges through a magnetic charger. Noise claims up to five days of battery life, and in my experience, the watch stays quite close to that promise. I have been using the watch for nearly two weeks now, and with my regular usage pattern, I only had to charge it once during that period. Without the Always-On Display enabled, the battery performance is genuinely impressive. Even with daily notifications, occasional Bluetooth calling, step tracking, and regular usage throughout the day, the watch comfortably lasted several days without creating battery anxiety.

The battery does take a noticeable hit once the Always-On Display is turned on, which is expected to some extent. Since the AOD is one of the nicest parts of the overall experience, I often found myself wanting to keep it enabled. But compared to regular usage, the battery drains faster with AOD active, so users who prioritise longer battery life may prefer keeping it off most of the time. ALSO READ: Amazon combines Rufus, Alexa+ to bring agentic AI-led shopping experience As for charging, the process is decent but not particularly fast. Using the bundled magnetic charger, the watch takes around one hour and 45 minutes to fully charge.

Verdict The Noise Diva Araya stands out because it does not feel like a typical fitness-focused smartwatch. Its crystal-studded design, analogue-inspired styling, and jewellery-like appearance give it a much more premium and fashionable appeal than most wearables. During my usage, it felt comfortable for daily wear and handled basic smartwatch features such as notifications, timers, music controls, and calling quite conveniently. The Always-On Display is also one of its strongest highlights, especially with the option to switch between analogue and digital-style watch faces. That said, the experience is not entirely polished. The companion app still needs better optimisation, with occasional syncing delays and app crashes affecting the overall experience. Speaker volume during Bluetooth calls could also have been better.