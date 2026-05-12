With Find N6, OPPO irons out the crease that continues to define foldables

Apple’s long-rumoured foldable device is once again expected to feature in launch speculation ahead of September. Reports suggest the company has been developing a foldable product for years, yet timelines have repeatedly shifted. Among the reasons often cited by analysts and supply chain observers is Apple’s reluctance to release a device that fails to meet its hardware standards, particularly in an area where nearly every foldable smartphone today still falls short: the display crease.

Whether Apple finally enters the foldable segment this year remains uncertain. Before that answer arrives, however, OPPO may already have addressed one of the category’s most persistent flaws.

With the Find N6, its latest book-style foldable, OPPO appears to have done what many manufacturers have been attempting for years, to eliminate the visible and tactile crease on the inner folding display. A foldable display without the familiar compromise The foldable smartphone category has advanced rapidly in recent years. Devices have become thinner, lighter, and mechanically more refined. Yet despite improvements in hinge engineering and panel durability, the crease remains a defining visual and physical reminder of the technology’s limitations. The OPPO Find N6 changes that perception. At first glance, the device matches the slim profile expected of current-generation foldables, sitting close to the dimensions of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. The distinction becomes apparent only after unfolding it.

ALSO READ: Apple's 2026 roadmap: Foldable iPhone, AirPods Pro with cameras, and more OPPO refers to its implementation as a “zero-feel crease”, and the description appears justified. The crease is neither visible under normal viewing conditions nor perceptible when running a finger across the display. Unlike many competing foldables, where the central bend remains a constant reminder of the device’s flexible nature, the Find N6 presents an uninterrupted screen surface. This may be one of the most convincing demonstrations yet that crease-free foldables are achievable. More importantly, it suggests that the crease may no longer be a necessary compromise, but rather an engineering problem awaiting better execution.

A brief experience, with clear limitations While the crease-free display immediately stands out, evaluating the OPPO Find N6 beyond hardware design proved difficult. The unit tested was sourced from China, not intended for the Indian market. Despite attempts to switch the software environment to English, large portions of the interface remained in Mandarin. The absence of Google services further limited the ability to use the device in a familiar way. Installing applications through unofficial means was not a practical option, particularly when it involved signing into personal accounts on a region-specific device. This restricted the testing experience to hardware impressions and limited camera observations, rather than a full review.

ALSO READ: OPPO Find N6 foldable smartphone with 'Zero-feel crease' unveiled: Details Compounding that is the fact that OPPO has confirmed it currently has no plans to launch the Find N6 in India, making it inaccessible to the very market where interest in premium foldables is steadily growing. The camera system shows promise, with caveats Like OPPO’s premium bar-shaped smartphones, the Find N6 features camera hardware developed in collaboration with Hasselblad. The partnership is reflected most clearly in the camera software. A dedicated “Master Mode” unlocks additional controls and introduces Hasselblad-inspired colour science and tonal adjustments, offering greater creative flexibility.

Initial impressions of image quality are positive. Still photography appears aligned with expectations from a flagship smartphone, with strong detail and balanced colour output. Video performance, however, was less convincing. During brief testing, sensor movement during recording did not appear smooth, and overall video quality, even at 4K resolution, felt inconsistent. Whether this reflects software optimisation issues, regional firmware differences, or simply insufficient testing time remains difficult to determine. These observations should therefore be viewed as preliminary rather than conclusive. Battery life could reshape foldable usage habits Another area where the Find N6 appears to stand apart is battery endurance. Foldable smartphones often encourage behavioural compromise. Users may own devices with large inner displays, yet continue relying primarily on the cover screen to conserve battery.

The Find N6 may challenge that pattern. With a 6,000mAh battery and fast-charging support, the device appears capable of delivering the confidence required to use the internal display more freely. During use, the battery performance suggested a foldable that could realistically function as a primary device without triggering constant battery-saving instincts. If sustained under broader testing, this may be one of the Find N6’s most practical strengths. A glimpse of what foldables should become The OPPO Find N6 may not be available in India, but it demonstrates what the foldable category is capable of when hardware priorities are executed correctly. Its most significant achievement is not simply reducing the crease, but making the crease feel irrelevant.