Asus Zenbook Duo review: A multitasking powerhouse, but weight a concern

The Asus Zenbook Duo does not try to blend in. At first glance, it looks like a regular 14-inch laptop, but removing the keyboard reveals a second display that changes the experience entirely.

This design raises immediate questions. How well is the dual-screen concept executed? Can it support day-to-day multitasking? And what compromises come with it?

After using the Asus Zenbook Duo (2026) as a primary device for work and entertainment, the answers are clearer: it works well in specific scenarios, but not without trade-offs.

Dual-screen experience

The dual-screen setup offers flexibility to adapt to different workflows. A vertical stacked layout feels natural for multitasking, letting users keep reference material on one screen and work on the other. Switching to a side-by-side layout works better for reading or long-form content.

The lower screen can also act as a virtual keyboard when needed, offering an alternative to the physical one. A built-in kickstand supports both vertical and horizontal orientations, making the setup more practical without requiring additional accessories. The two displays sit closely enough that the gap becomes less noticeable over time. In regular use, they begin to feel like a single extended workspace rather than separate panels. ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Book6 Pro review: Premium, portable, and a bit predictable This changes how tasks are handled. Writing, browsing and referencing information can happen simultaneously without constant window switching. It creates a compact dual-monitor setup, something traditional laptops cannot replicate.

Software controls allow layout adjustments, shortcuts and customisations for better use of both screens. These features reduce the learning curve, though they do not eliminate it entirely. Display and build quality Both panels are 14-inch OLED displays with matching resolution and colour tuning, ensuring consistency across screens. The displays are a strong point. Colours appear rich, blacks are deep, and the refresh rate of up to 144Hz keeps interactions smooth. However, the glossy finish reflects light easily, which can be distracting in bright environments. Using both screens as one large display for video is possible, but not ideal. The split between panels becomes noticeable and affects immersion. The setup works better when each screen is used independently.

Build quality is solid despite the complex design. The “Ceraluminum” finish has a textured feel that improves grip and resists fingerprints. Portability, however, is affected. The laptop is thicker and heavier than a typical 14-inch ultrabook, which becomes noticeable during regular use. Keyboard and trackpad The detachable keyboard performs better than expected. Despite its slim design, it offers good key feedback and remains comfortable for long typing sessions. While it is not as rigid as a fixed keyboard, it does not feel like a major compromise. It can occasionally shift slightly depending on the surface. The trackpad is smooth and responsive, though its placement close to the keys can lead to occasional accidental touches. Gesture controls allow quick adjustments for brightness, volume and other settings.

Performance and multitasking The Zenbook Duo (2026) is powered by Intel’s Core Ultra 7 (Series 3) “Panther Lake” processor. Performance remains strong in everyday use. Running multiple applications across both displays — including browser tabs, documents and media — does not result in noticeable slowdowns. Switching between apps and managing multiple windows feels smooth. Even with demanding workloads, including multitasking, streaming and light image editing, the system remains consistent. ALSO READ: Motorola Edge 70 Pro review: Solid fundamentals, but lacks distinct appeal This is not a gaming laptop, but it handles casual games and light creative tasks without difficulty. The laptop does warm up during extended use, and the fans become audible, though not excessively. Performance also remains stable on battery, with no major drop in responsiveness.

Battery life Battery life is better than expected for a dual-screen device. In regular use, the laptop can last through a full workday, even with both displays active. Higher brightness levels do reduce runtime, but overall performance remains dependable. Verdict The Asus Zenbook Duo is built around a specific idea: offering more screen space in a portable format. The dual-screen setup is not just a novelty. For multitasking-heavy workflows such as writing alongside research or managing multiple applications, it can improve efficiency. Once accustomed to it, returning to a single screen can feel limiting. However, it is not universally suited to all users. The added weight and thickness affect portability, and the software experience is not fully optimised for dual screens.